Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi was forced to apologise for competing abroad without a headscarf or risk having her family’s property confiscated by the authorities, it has been reported.The 33-year-old climber, who participated at a contest in South Korea without a headscarf in what appeared to be a show of support for protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, has also been placed under house arrest upon returning to Tehran, The Guardian has reported.She went against Iran’s strict and conservative dress code, which requires female athletes to wear headscarves and cover up with loose-fitting clothing, at the IFSC...

5 DAYS AGO