Nine dead and 47 wounded in attack on south Somalia hotel
Nine people were killed and 47 wounded Sunday in an attack on a hotel in Kismayo, southern Somalia, claimed by the Al-Shabaab Islamist group, the region's security minister said. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the six-hour attack, saying members of the federal government of Jubaland, where Kismayo is located, were meeting in the hotel at the time.
Myanmar Military Defends Deadly Air Strike On Concert That Killed At Least 50 Civilians
The Myanmar military on Tuesday defended air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority force, which killed many people. What Happened: Late on Sunday, air strikes in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), reported Reuters.
8 killed in Somalia as militants attack port city hotel
Eight people were killed after gunmen stormed a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman’s death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. State TV blamed the attack on “takfiris,” a term that refers to Sunni Muslim extremists who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past. The attack appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations. The official website of the judiciary said two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque, the second holiest site in Iran. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the death toll and state TV said 40 people were wounded. An Iranian news website considered to be close to the Supreme National Security Council reported that the attackers were foreign nationals, without elaborating.
Facing threat, Togo forces simulate 'jihadist' attack
Togo's security forces on Thursday carried out a simulated jihadist attack in the capital Lome, training to counter a hostage-taking as the country faces increasing threats. Togo's Security Minister General Damehame Yark said the exercise was part of "measures so that we can face this threat" in the region.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
The Jewish Press
Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus
The IDF allegedly fired missiles Friday night at military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Syrian military. State-run media claimed Syrian air defense system intercepted the missiles and that there was property damage but no injuries. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR),...
Singers and soldiers among over 60 killed at celebration in Myanmar military air attack, ethnic group says
Air strikes by Myanmar's military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold...
Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside -Sham FM
DAMASCUS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.
DR Congo troops clash with M23 rebels, 4 civilians killed
Fresh clashes between the army and M23 rebels have erupted in eastern DR Congo, officials said Sunday, with at least four civilians killed and dozens more wounded in the fighting. Three civilians were killed and 35 wounded in fighting on the road around Ntamugenga, Congo's army said, while on another front to the north, one person was killed and another five were wounded.
Albany Herald
Myanmar military airstrikes kill more than 60, Kachin rebels say
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in military airstrikes at a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, drawing international condemnation of the junta that seized power in the country more than a year and a half ago. Victims had been attending an event organized by the...
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle. One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration. The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the U.K.-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said. Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a tighter and harsher rule, even as they press for international recognition of their government. David Osborn, the team leader of Afghan Witness, said the report gives the ”most clear-cut example” of the Taliban carrying out an “orchestrated purge” of resistance fighters.
Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking...
NME
60 killed, 100 injured during airstrike at Myanmar music festival
At least 60 people have reportedly been killed and more than 100 injured during an air strike in Kachin State, Myanmar. The reports, which emerged via Al Jazeera, said the strike happened via the Myanmar military at the festival and involved two Myanmar military jets. The event was celebrating its 62nd anniversary since the founding of Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO).
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
BANGKOK (AP) — The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. The school, which has been closed since last year, was also burned. Neither the military government nor the state-controlled media have released information about the teacher’s death. Myanmar’s military has arrested tens of thousands of people and been blamed for the deaths of more than 2,300 civilians since seizing power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province
Suspected communist rebels killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake, the military said.The attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong town in Abra province also injured one soldier and left another missing, military officials said. It was unclear whether the missing soldier was seized by the rebels.The province was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Sunday that was felt across a wide swath of the country’s main northern Luzon region. At least 44 people were injured by the quake, which damaged...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Not Planning to Hire Russian Fighters Like Mali - U.S. Diplomat
DAKAR (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore has assured U.S. diplomats that he has no intention of inviting Russian Wagner forces to fight militants in the country, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday. There has been concern that Burkina Faso might follow the...
Idaho8.com
US airstrike in Somalia kills 2 members of al-Shabaab, US says
The US military conducted an airstrike over the weekend against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia, which was attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, US Africa Command said. The strike occurred about 218 kilometers north-northwest of Mogadishu and the initial assessment is that it “killed two attacking al-Shabaab terrorists,”...
BBC
Fifteen killed in attack on Shia mausoleum in southern Iran
Fifteen people have been shot dead and dozens wounded in an attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz, state news agency Irna says. Initial reports said three assailants had fired at pilgrims and staff at the entrance Shia Muslim shrine, and that two had been arrested by police.
