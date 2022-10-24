Read full article on original website
Waiter Who Claimed to Be King of Spain Juan Carlos’ Love Child Drops Dead in Bar
A waiter who spent years trying to prove he was the love child of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, died suddenly at the Pa i Trago bar in La Bisbal, Spain, as he was about to take a sip of red wine, Spanish media reports. Before his death,...
Injured Tecatito and Jimenez named to Mexico preliminary World Cup roster
Mexico head coach Tata Martino has named a preliminary 31-man World Cup roster, which includes the injured pair Raúl Jiménez and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona. Martino will have to trim down his squad to 26 players before the tournament in Qatar, with a deadline of November 14 to submit his final roster. El Tri will head to Spain next month, playing friendlies against Iraq on November 9 and Sweden on November 16 in Girona. Martino’s side will begin World Cup play on November 22 against Poland. The statuses of Jiménez and Corona have been major talking points as Mexico hopes to utilize one, if...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Plane carrying six including fitness mogul Rainer Schaller crashes near Costa Rica
Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...
‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi
ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
Elon Musk pondering investment in Mexican state of Nuevo Leon: report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly considering an investment in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders Texas, the site of the electric vehicle maker’s Gigafactory Texas facility. The update was related by individuals familiar with the matter on Monday. Photographs of Musk’s recent visit to Nuevo...
Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama
Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.
Chuy Chávez, musician and educational fair ambassador, sheds tears of joy
Leader of Los Originales de San Juan is named ambassador for the Fresno State Education Fair.
El Salvador President Bukele's reelection bid stokes L.A. immigrants' fears of new civil war
The Salvadoran leader's bid may be unconstitutional, and Salvadoran immigrants who fled his autocratic rule fear another civil war.
A new criminal organization controls the destiny of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Chile is one of South America’s most-attractive destinations for Venezuelan migrants. Here, immigration has reshaped cities and towns, and it's on the national political agenda. The Venezuelan exodus has provided an opportunity for the criminal gang Tren de Aragua to establish permanent operations in Chile. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the border between Chile and Bolivia last week, and joins Host Marco Werman.
Peru’s Most Popular Attraction Isn’t Always Its Best
It was after dark by the time our train finally pulled into the station at Ollantaytambo, a charming, picturesque town nestled in Peru’s vibrant Sacred Valley, and I couldn’t wait for a hot shower, a hot meal, and a cold beer at Las Qolqas where I was staying.
Venezuelans halted in Panama by US policy change return home
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — With dashed dreams and empty hands, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants are stranded in Panama’s capital looking for a way home after surviving the crossing of the Darien Gap only to find that a United States policy change had closed the border to them.
