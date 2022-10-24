I moved to Cache Valley over 50 years ago when I got married. When my husband and I would leave the valley and return home, the first thing that welcomed us back to the valley coming out of Sardine Canyon was the distinct landmark of the Logan Temple. It stood out so clearly and was a sign to us of coming home. Unfortunately, in the past 10 or so years, that landmark is getting harder and harder to see due to the growth of the valley and many homes and buildings that have been built from the mouth of Sardine Cayon clear into the downtown area.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO