Herald-Journal
Rocky Mountain Power proposes changes to residential rates
Rocky Mountain Power has proposed updated rates for residential customers to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for its review and approval. The changes are designed to balance the needs of all customers while the utility continues building the secure energy grid of the future and implements the transition to a net zero emissions future for electricity production.
Herald-Journal
State recommends end to lawn watering for rest of year
As fall temperatures settle in, the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is now recommending most of the state shut off irrigation systems until next spring when irrigation season begins again. The only exception is Washington County. the Utah Division of Water Resources expects to recommend zero irrigations statewide in the next few weeks as temperatures continue to drop.
Herald-Journal
Stop development near charter school
My name is Jenna Oakey. I am a parent of an 8th grader at Thomas Edison Charter School south, here in Cache Valley. I have had children attend this school now for 14 years. This community and school are our home.
Herald-Journal
Open space critical to local quality of life
I moved to Cache Valley over 50 years ago when I got married. When my husband and I would leave the valley and return home, the first thing that welcomed us back to the valley coming out of Sardine Canyon was the distinct landmark of the Logan Temple. It stood out so clearly and was a sign to us of coming home. Unfortunately, in the past 10 or so years, that landmark is getting harder and harder to see due to the growth of the valley and many homes and buildings that have been built from the mouth of Sardine Cayon clear into the downtown area.
Herald-Journal
Why other states states could soon be running ‘a McMullin’
In the overwhelmingly Republican state of Utah, the senatorial election of Nov. 2, 2010, was little more than a formality. But as the results from other races began to stream into the packed ballroom of the Salt Lake Hilton Hotel on that evening, I read a bit of anxiety on Mike Lee’s face.
Herald-Journal
Bear Lake FFA chapter competes in Soil and Land competitions
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District. FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake,...
Herald-Journal
Election 2022 Drop Box Watchers
Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes. The sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix says he’s stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters after they were apparently inspired by lies about the 2020 election. On Friday, deputies responded when two masked people carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests showed up at a drop box in Mesa. The secretary of state said her office has received six cases of potential voter intimidation to the state attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as a threatening email sent to the state elections director.
Herald-Journal
Happily back to the familiar haunts of Cache Valley
Now that our first snowstorm has hit here in the valley, we can officially welcome Halloween. With pumpkins and corn stalks adorning porches everywhere, the word “haunted” is now used to describe just about everything. Of course, houses, corn mazes, and forests are commonly haunted; now add haunted car washes, grocery stores, businesses, car dealerships, fields, streets and schools.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Playoffs heating up in Cache Valley
Last Friday three Region 11 football teams from the valley hosted first-round 4A state playoff games. All three won to advance to the quarterfinals, which will be contested this Friday at home sites. Only Ridgeline will get to remain at home, however, and host again. The fourth-seeded Riverhawks (7-4) will welcome No. 5 Snow Canyon (7-3) to Millville for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
