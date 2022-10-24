Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after he was sacked and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY…
NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight
PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games.
NFL Week 8 Preview: Packers Vs. Bills
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 8 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster
The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) logs full practice for Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a full practice participant on Wednesday. Swift practiced all of last week on a limited basis before being a surprise scratch on Sunday, so this is a great sign for his Week 8 availability versus the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will move back into a complementary role if Swift is cleared to return. He hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Thursday's game 'more meaningful' for Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul
As Ravens return to primetime, Pierre-Paul returns to Tampa Bay to face his old team on Thursday night
Buccaneers' Mike Evans (ankle) limited on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Evans returned to practice with a limited session on Tuesday after sitting out Monday's walkthrough. His return indicates that he is on track to face Baltimore on Thursday, barring a setback. Wednesday's practice report will provide more information, including his official injury designation. Our models expect Evans to see 8.4 targets against the Ravens.
