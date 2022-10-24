ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ5Ov_0ikmzk0800

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring.

Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee.

