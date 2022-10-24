ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkRpq_0ikmzEx000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week.

The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football."

The Bucs have lost two straight and four of five.

Winfield was injured in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and Gage has been battling hamstring issues all season. Gage caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets against Carolina.

Winfield had two tackles, including one for a loss. Winfield had played every snap this season before leaving Sunday's game after 28 plays on defense.

Winfield, coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021, has 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in seven starts this season. The 24-year-old has eight sacks and four INTs in 36 games (all starts) since the Bucs selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Gage, 26, is in his first season with the Bucs and has 29 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in seven games (four starts). He has 10 career TD receptions. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Boost Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football

This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf

There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Connection

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule. ...
The Connection

Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury as well as a meniscus injury. An MRI confirmed the injuries, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Connection

Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter

Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's setback at Tennessee. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room. Bellinger, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per the report. He tallied one catch for 13 yards at Jacksonville and has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (six starts). He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the Week 5 win at Green Bay. --Field Level Media
NEW YORK STATE
The Connection

Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and is out for the remainder of the season, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday. Staley also confirmed that wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss "weeks, not days." Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter Sunday after a play...
The Connection

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up as the team gets ready to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster

The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Connection

Bill Belichick avoids ‘hypotheticals’ on QB situation

If the New England Patriots didn't have a quarterback controversy before Monday night's game, they certainly do now -- and coach Bill Belichick, predictably, made no attempt to douse it the morning after. Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after three series in the Patriots' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Jones guided New England to just 51 yards of net offense, but Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision. ...
The Connection

NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball off to running back Breece Hall (20) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Connection

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) grimaces in pain as the medical team tries to life him off the ground after he was injured defending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) on a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
311
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy