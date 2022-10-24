ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ServiceNow Rallies on Higher Subscription-Revenue Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc., a maker of business workflow software, rallied after reporting profit that topped expectations and increased its forecast for constant currency growth, signaling that demand remains strong in a choppy economic environment. Most Read from Bloomberg. Third-quarter earnings excluding some items were $1.97 a share, the Santa...
Foxconn, Maker of iPhones, Reveals EV Hatchback Is Coming

Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics firm that is one of the main manufacturers of Apple iPhones, is planning to enter the automotive space with the Foxtron Model B. A full reveal of the Model B is coming on October 18, but Foxconn has already given a good look at the hatchback’s Pininfarina-penned exterior design.
Brazil runoff: 3 key factors

Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.

