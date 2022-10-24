ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters

International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
PV Tech

Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments

Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments and has been designed to alleviate cost of living pressures by boosting clean energy deployment. That was the verdict of the...
Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?

Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
Axios

Report: Fossil fuel addiction killing millions and worsening climate crisis

Fossil fuel "addiction" is rapidly worsening climate change as the related effects of extreme weather leave 98 million people facing severe food insecurity and heat-related deaths surge, a new report warns. The big picture: The burning of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gas that cause toxic air pollution...
intheknow.com

Isa Jamira is using urban community gardens to mitigate climate change

Sometimes, the best way to get in touch with nature is to get your hands dirty! That’s why activist, artist, and farmer, Isa Jamira (@theartistactivistfarmer), wants to get people excited about community gardening. Isa works at a community garden in New York City, teaching city dwellers about nutrition, composting, and growing their own food. She hopes that her work will not only get people more excited about farming, but will encourage them to fight back against climate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiontechnology.media

Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma

Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
TheConversationAU

A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
World Bank Blogs

Water: An Accelerator for Green, Inclusive, and Resilient Growth

Our common future depends on water. We need water to eradicate poverty, promote green growth, and build more equitable societies. But we also don’t have enough of it . According to current estimates, the world will face a 40 percent gap between water supply and demand by 2030. This gap is exacerbated by climate change – the effects of which are primarily felt in the water cycle through extreme weather events. Floods and droughts alone are projected to cause $5.6 trillion in losses to the global economy by 2050. Recent research shows that employment is reduced by 2.5 percentage points during extremely dry years. At the same time, water services are aggravating climate change – they are high GHG emitters, energy hungry, and inefficient. The wastewater sector alone is responsible for about 10 percent of human-caused methane emissions.
