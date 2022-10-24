Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters
International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
PV Tech
Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments
Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments and has been designed to alleviate cost of living pressures by boosting clean energy deployment. That was the verdict of the...
Warning of 'global catastrophe,' U.N. says climate change measures are 'highly inadequate'
The world, especially richer carbon-emitting nations, is not doing enough — nor even promising to do enough — to reach global goals limiting warming.
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
A U.N. Climate Change report Wednesday said global efforts to curb greenhouse gasses causing climate change are falling short of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
What’s Changed at Patagonia Since the Founder Parted Ways With The Company?
You may recall last month, when Patagonia's founder, Yvon Chouinard gave up the company in the name of the planet. The 83-year-old founder of the $3 billion company made the decision to designate "Earth" as the brand's sole shareholder. This was, in part, to announce the company would be making...
Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?
Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Report: Fossil fuel addiction killing millions and worsening climate crisis
Fossil fuel "addiction" is rapidly worsening climate change as the related effects of extreme weather leave 98 million people facing severe food insecurity and heat-related deaths surge, a new report warns. The big picture: The burning of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gas that cause toxic air pollution...
New Technology Is Ushering In An Era Of Sustainable Trucking
(StatePoint) At a time when the ongoing fight against climate change has never been more critical, and new federal efforts are being made to address systemic environmental justice issues, automotive industry insiders say that a recent engineering breakthrough could usher in an era of cleaner,
Current emissions pledges will lead to catastrophic climate breakdown, says UN
United Nations says governments need to set new goals and make deeper cuts to limit temperature rises to 1.5C
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Doctors decry 'record profits' for fossil fuel companies as climate change weighs on global health
Doctors are taking aim at the fossil fuels industry, placing blame for the world’s most dire health problems on the companies that continue to seek oil and gas profits even as climate change worsens heat waves, intensifies flooding and roils people’s mental health. “The burning of fossil fuels...
intheknow.com
Isa Jamira is using urban community gardens to mitigate climate change
Sometimes, the best way to get in touch with nature is to get your hands dirty! That’s why activist, artist, and farmer, Isa Jamira (@theartistactivistfarmer), wants to get people excited about community gardening. Isa works at a community garden in New York City, teaching city dwellers about nutrition, composting, and growing their own food. She hopes that her work will not only get people more excited about farming, but will encourage them to fight back against climate change.
constructiontechnology.media
Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma
Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
Big Ag has misled the public when it comes to fighting climate change
This commentary was originally published by Investigate Midwest. For the last several years Big Agriculture has tried, with some degree of success, to bamboozle the public into believing it’s all in when it comes to combating climate change when in fact it ain’t. It’s nothing new. Big corporations...
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
New Zealand May Start Taxing Farmers For Cow "Emissions" (aka Their Burps and Farts)
The agricultural industry is one of the most pollutive sects of our economy — between toxic pesticides, water waste, and rampant land clearing, farming continuously wreaks havoc on our planet. But one of the most pollutive aspects of farming? Cows... particularly their, ahem, "emissions." Cow burps and farts contain...
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse
Meta's CFO said Wednesday the company was shrinking headcount in some teams, keeping it flat in others, and hiring only for its "highest priorities."
World Bank Blogs
Water: An Accelerator for Green, Inclusive, and Resilient Growth
Our common future depends on water. We need water to eradicate poverty, promote green growth, and build more equitable societies. But we also don’t have enough of it . According to current estimates, the world will face a 40 percent gap between water supply and demand by 2030. This gap is exacerbated by climate change – the effects of which are primarily felt in the water cycle through extreme weather events. Floods and droughts alone are projected to cause $5.6 trillion in losses to the global economy by 2050. Recent research shows that employment is reduced by 2.5 percentage points during extremely dry years. At the same time, water services are aggravating climate change – they are high GHG emitters, energy hungry, and inefficient. The wastewater sector alone is responsible for about 10 percent of human-caused methane emissions.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0