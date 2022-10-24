ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Pam keller Keller
2d ago

that's all 7 years for taking a innocent life abusing of course she should get life or at least 25 to life

whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren

A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police

New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. That suspect was later identified as Dana Wiley who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and state law enforcement along with secret service protectees.
NEW CASTLE, PA

