Read full article on original website
Pam keller Keller
2d ago
that's all 7 years for taking a innocent life abusing of course she should get life or at least 25 to life
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Grand Jury drops charges against Hermitage man charged with assault, abduction
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has returned a "no-bill" on the charges filed against a Hermitage man accused of felonious assault and abduction of a Trumbull county woman in July. A "no-bill" means that the Grand Jury has decided not to indict the person charged with an alleged crime. The...
Warren man facing rape charge out of Howland Twp.
A Warren man is facing a rape charge after police were called to a local gas station.
Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison for lying to buy gun
Dawon Maddox, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a charge of making false statements to buy firearms.
Man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to gun and drug charges was sentenced Monday to over eight years in federal prison.
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
whbc.com
Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
Youngstown man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges after appeals court reverses suppression ruling
Kyree Grabe, 28, of Youngstown, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony and possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.
Warren man sentenced for stealing, crashing police cruiser
A Warren man accused of stealing and crashing a police car earlier this year pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced Monday.
Neighbor says dispute ended in gunshots in Bristolville
A man in Bristolville said a dispute with his neighbor ended in shots fired.
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized, suspect jailed for shooting, stabbing in Warren
A Warren man remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Tuesday in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital. Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Street SW just after 3 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting and a stabbing. Once...
Bond set for men accused in Lake Erie fishing tournament scandal
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool man gets 10 years for role in cocaine trafficking ring
An East Liverpool man has been sentenced for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring. Romeon Alford, 47, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his connection to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Alford's charges stemmed from a drug trafficking...
Police: New Kensington woman accused of robbing man who borrowed money from her
A New Kensington woman was charged with robbery and assault after a resident at the Central Towers high-rise told police she sucker-punched him and searched through his pockets because he owed her money that he had borrowed to buy drugs. Isis Marie Grey, 27, of 8 Pine Court was charged...
whbc.com
Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
Police find stolen gun, drugs during traffic stop in Youngstown
Reports said police Tuesday found a handgun stolen earlier this month, drugs and over $500 cash after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police
New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. That suspect was later identified as Dana Wiley who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and state law enforcement along with secret service protectees.
West Virginia man charged with killing animal after shooting and throwing animal over a hill
(WTRF) A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, is being charged with the malicious killing of an animal. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29. […]
Newton Falls man charged after deputies called to fire hazard
Deputies and fire crews were sent to a Newton Falls home early Wednesday morning to deal with a potentially hazardous situation after gasoline was dumped all over the floor of the basement.
Comments / 9