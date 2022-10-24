ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Clashes With Whoopi Goldberg For Defending Success of People Without a College Education on ‘The View’: “But You’re an EGOT”

During today’s Hot Topics segment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg had to keep reminding co-host Sunny Hostin that a college education isn’t necessary for a successful life. While discussing a Reddit post where a mother refused to give her daughter, who was pregnant with her third child, the college fund she saved to use on a wedding or a house instead, Hostin talked about the importance of a college education. Agreeing with the mother’s decision to withhold the money should it not be used on college, Hostin told the panel, “That’s her mother’s money. She set that aside for an education. I’ve said it over...
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...

