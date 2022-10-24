Read full article on original website
Related
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
Sunny Hostin Clashes With Whoopi Goldberg For Defending Success of People Without a College Education on ‘The View’: “But You’re an EGOT”
During today’s Hot Topics segment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg had to keep reminding co-host Sunny Hostin that a college education isn’t necessary for a successful life. While discussing a Reddit post where a mother refused to give her daughter, who was pregnant with her third child, the college fund she saved to use on a wedding or a house instead, Hostin talked about the importance of a college education. Agreeing with the mother’s decision to withhold the money should it not be used on college, Hostin told the panel, “That’s her mother’s money. She set that aside for an education. I’ve said it over...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Kelly Ripa Recalls “Out-of-Body Experience” Discovering Regis Philbin Was Quitting ‘Live’ While On Air
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
Comments / 0