During today’s Hot Topics segment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg had to keep reminding co-host Sunny Hostin that a college education isn’t necessary for a successful life. While discussing a Reddit post where a mother refused to give her daughter, who was pregnant with her third child, the college fund she saved to use on a wedding or a house instead, Hostin talked about the importance of a college education. Agreeing with the mother’s decision to withhold the money should it not be used on college, Hostin told the panel, “That’s her mother’s money. She set that aside for an education. I’ve said it over...

21 DAYS AGO