‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week - Reuters poll
MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months'-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Dollar shrugs off suspected Japan intervention; pound eyes UK politics
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Monday, shaking off another blast of suspected Japanese intervention and sending China's offshore yuan to record lows, while the pound dithered as Britain's Conservative party raced to choose its third leader this year.
Interest rates unlikely to rise above 5%, says Bank of England official
Interest rates set by the Bank of England are unlikely to rise above 5% as markets previously expected, a senior official has suggested, saying the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging. One of the Bank’s deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, said the rise in rates...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Jamie Dimon underlined mounting pressures on the US economy and financial markets. The JPMorgan CEO expects more market volatility and sees a greater risk of defaults and meltdowns. Dimon said US consumer spending could dry up by the summer as people exhaust their pandemic savings. Jamie Dimon has flagged the...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says
The US stock market could fall into a decades-long bear market similar to Japan in 1989, according to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. Weinstein told the Financial Times the Fed's quantitative tightening will drive the decline lower. "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this,"...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week’s rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar gains, investors assess Fed stance
Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed. Investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices. Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed, while investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices.
US News and World Report
ECB to Raise Interest Rates, Likely to Trim Bank Subsidies
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday and likely reel in a key subsidy to commercial banks, taking another big step in tightening policy to fight off a historic surge in inflation. Fearing that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched, the ECB has...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
US stocks finish lower as Fed official's dour inflation outlook pushes key bond yields to fresh 14-year highs
US stocks fell Thursday, stretching their losses into a second consecutive session. A "disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation" will keep the Fed raising interest rates, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. IBM and AT&T rose after their earnings reports while Tesla shares dropped. US stocks fell Thursday, stung...
thenewscrypto.com
Fed Anticipated To Raise Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points
The interest rate hike has previously affected cryptocurrencies badly. Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw price drops in September after the hike. The WSJ reported on Oct. 21 that US Federal Reserve officials may be planning an additional interest rate rise of 75 basis points. The article also indicated that authorities will start making preparations to lower their interest rate by December. Officials will have a “thoughtful discussion about the pace of tightening at our next meeting,” as Fed governor Christopher Waller put it.
Santander boosted by interest rate hikes but braces for mortgage hit
Banking giant Santander has seen its profits boosted by higher interest returns but cautioned that rates could peak at 6% in 2024 if inflation remains stubbornly high.The Spanish retail bank reported pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the nine months to September 30, 4% higher than the £1.4 billion it made last year.Higher net interest income this year drove up the group’s earnings, jumping 11% to £3.3 billion from £3 billion last year.And its net interest margin – a key metric for lenders showing the returns they make on loans – grew to 2.04% in the first nine months of...
Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe
VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
cryptobriefing.com
The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards
Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
Economic U-turns will plunge the UK into an even deeper recession than previously predicted, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs downgraded its UK growth forecast, and now expects the country's economy to shrink 1% next year. UK prime minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after her tax cut plans rattled markets. Tighter financial conditions and tax rises will plunge the UK into a recession, strategists said. The UK should...
Bank of England left in the dark ahead of new interest rate decision
The Bank of England will next week consider how much to raise interest rates without having received any guidance from the government about its tax and spending policies, after Jeremy Hunt pushed back the date for this year’s “autumn statement”. Its policymakers meet on 3 November to...
