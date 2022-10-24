ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says

The US stock market could fall into a decades-long bear market similar to Japan in 1989, according to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. Weinstein told the Financial Times the Fed's quantitative tightening will drive the decline lower. "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this,"...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar gains, investors assess Fed stance

Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed. Investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices. Gold retreated on Monday as the dollar climbed, while investors looked for hints on a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy which has so far kept a leash on bullion prices.
US News and World Report

ECB to Raise Interest Rates, Likely to Trim Bank Subsidies

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday and likely reel in a key subsidy to commercial banks, taking another big step in tightening policy to fight off a historic surge in inflation. Fearing that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched, the ECB has...
thenewscrypto.com

Fed Anticipated To Raise Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points

The interest rate hike has previously affected cryptocurrencies badly. Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw price drops in September after the hike. The WSJ reported on Oct. 21 that US Federal Reserve officials may be planning an additional interest rate rise of 75 basis points. The article also indicated that authorities will start making preparations to lower their interest rate by December. Officials will have a “thoughtful discussion about the pace of tightening at our next meeting,” as Fed governor Christopher Waller put it.
The Independent

Santander boosted by interest rate hikes but braces for mortgage hit

Banking giant Santander has seen its profits boosted by higher interest returns but cautioned that rates could peak at 6% in 2024 if inflation remains stubbornly high.The Spanish retail bank reported pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the nine months to September 30, 4% higher than the £1.4 billion it made last year.Higher net interest income this year drove up the group’s earnings, jumping 11% to £3.3 billion from £3 billion last year.And its net interest margin – a key metric for lenders showing the returns they make on loans – grew to 2.04% in the first nine months of...
The New York Times

Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe

VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
cryptobriefing.com

The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards

Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
The Guardian

Bank of England left in the dark ahead of new interest rate decision

The Bank of England will next week consider how much to raise interest rates without having received any guidance from the government about its tax and spending policies, after Jeremy Hunt pushed back the date for this year’s “autumn statement”. Its policymakers meet on 3 November to...

