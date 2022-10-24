Banking giant Santander has seen its profits boosted by higher interest returns but cautioned that rates could peak at 6% in 2024 if inflation remains stubbornly high.The Spanish retail bank reported pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the nine months to September 30, 4% higher than the £1.4 billion it made last year.Higher net interest income this year drove up the group’s earnings, jumping 11% to £3.3 billion from £3 billion last year.And its net interest margin – a key metric for lenders showing the returns they make on loans – grew to 2.04% in the first nine months of...

1 DAY AGO