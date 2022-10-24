A German tycoon who disappeared in a private plane while traveling from Mexico is feared dead, after a plane wreck was reportedly found about 17 miles from the airport in Limon, Costa Rica, where it was headed. The businessman, 53-year-old fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, was flying with members of his family. According to Reuters, the plane went missing on Friday night after it ceased communicating “with the control tower near Barra de Parismina,” close to Limon. Schaller’s business, RSG Group, is perhaps best known in the U.S. as the parent company of the Gold’s Gym brand, which it acquired in 2020.Read it at Reuters

4 DAYS AGO