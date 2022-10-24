Read full article on original website
19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: murder suspect charged in shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department announced that 19 year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr. is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. According to authorities, Jowers was charged following a fatal shooting that occurred August 23 at North Pointe Estates. The victim was identified...
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.
WIS-TV
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
wach.com
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
coladaily.com
Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
WYFF4.com
Infant found dead in South Carolina father's vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child's mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a...
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
WIS-TV
CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24. Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify whoever was involved...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
