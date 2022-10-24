Mandy Lee Martinez, 46, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born February 26, 1976 in Granite City, a daughter of Donna and Ronald (Kleuskens) Whitford Geiser of Granite City and the late Henry “Eddie” Whitford. She married the love of her life, Mark A. Martinez on May 8, 2010 at Wilson Park in Granite City and he survives. Mandy had a love of kids and enjoyed being a foster parent for four years. She attended Freedom Worship Center in Pontoon Beach and was very talented with crafts. She had a love of nature, enjoyed her days of camping and road trips on the Harley with Mark. Mandy was always wanting to help others, cherished her family, loved being with her friends and will be missed by all. In addition to her beloved husband, mother and stepfather, she is survived by four children, Alex Lee Martinez, Aven Michael Martinez, Ayree June Martinez and Mark Armando Martinez Jr.; a grandson, Aaron Armando Martinez; two brothers, Chad Whitford and Michael Whitford; two sisters, Amy Whitford and Heather Meyers; grandparents, Eileen and Bob Howard of Granite City; mother-in-law, Judith Jordan of Montgomery, Missouri; many special nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her precious son, Mateo Jose Martinez; sister, Nicole “Nikki” Lance and her father-in-law, Alvie Harlan. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Gary Cook officiating. Memorials may be made to the Barth Syndrome Foundation and made online at www.barthsyndrome.org or may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO