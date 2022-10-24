Read full article on original website
Phyllis Manns
Phyllis Jean Manns, 83, died on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born December 5, 1938 in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Laverna (Bierbaum) Wehrman. She worked for many years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton and retired from OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in the maternity ward. Phyllis loved to read and was a member of the former Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg. On June 25, 1954 she married George G. Manns, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1993. Surviving are her children, Debie Allen of Bethalto, George M. Manns of Alton, Christopher W. Manns of Alton, Jeanne L. Edelen (Timothy) of Brighton and Sara K. Cooley of Alton, six grandchildren, Robert Allen (Monica), Kristy Allen, Stacy Edelen, Alex Franklin, Brandie Johnson and Hunter Edelen, three great grandchildren, Kara Allen, Jared Allen and Tyler Warmack, one brother, Robert Wehrman III (Lu) of Paducah, KY and Nancy Richardson of Cottage Hills. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lynn Manns a granddaughter, Jamie Edelen and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rita Wehrman. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Melissa Hartley
Melissa Deanne Hartley, 50, passed away on Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1972, in Alton, the daughter of George and Jeanette (Cato) Hartley, Jr. Melissa is survived by her dad and step – mom: George and Jane Hartley, Jr. of Bunker Hill, a sister and brother in law: Robin and Darren Carlton of East Alton, a brother: George Hartley of Wood River, a step – brother: Chuck Ward of Bunker Hill, a step – sister: Janie Ward of South Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and her hamster: Elvis.
Donna Herman
Donna Darlene Herman, nee Harper, was born on August 17, 1940, in Granite City, Illinois and was raised by stepfather Clifton Loraine Avers and mother Gladine Nevada (Stroud) Avers. She passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home in Owasso, Oklahoma at the age of 82 years. Donna was raised and educated in Granite City and graduated with the Granite City High School Class of 1959. She was married on November 5,
Mandy Martinez
Mandy Lee Martinez, 46, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born February 26, 1976 in Granite City, a daughter of Donna and Ronald (Kleuskens) Whitford Geiser of Granite City and the late Henry “Eddie” Whitford. She married the love of her life, Mark A. Martinez on May 8, 2010 at Wilson Park in Granite City and he survives. Mandy had a love of kids and enjoyed being a foster parent for four years. She attended Freedom Worship Center in Pontoon Beach and was very talented with crafts. She had a love of nature, enjoyed her days of camping and road trips on the Harley with Mark. Mandy was always wanting to help others, cherished her family, loved being with her friends and will be missed by all. In addition to her beloved husband, mother and stepfather, she is survived by four children, Alex Lee Martinez, Aven Michael Martinez, Ayree June Martinez and Mark Armando Martinez Jr.; a grandson, Aaron Armando Martinez; two brothers, Chad Whitford and Michael Whitford; two sisters, Amy Whitford and Heather Meyers; grandparents, Eileen and Bob Howard of Granite City; mother-in-law, Judith Jordan of Montgomery, Missouri; many special nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her precious son, Mateo Jose Martinez; sister, Nicole “Nikki” Lance and her father-in-law, Alvie Harlan. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Gary Cook officiating. Memorials may be made to the Barth Syndrome Foundation and made online at www.barthsyndrome.org or may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Robert Huff
Robert D. Huff Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at 3:40 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born in Macoupin County, Illinois on August 12, 1937 and was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Lester and Tossie (Whitlock) Huff. Bob was a 1956...
Marvin Hancock
Marvin N. Hancock, 64, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born on May 12, 1958, in Wood River, IL, the son of Curtis and Betty (Easter) Hancock. Marvin married Branda M. Lamparter in Edwardsville, IL, almost 44 years ago, on November 24, 1978. She survives.
Karen Gowin
Karen Leigh (Kreski) Gowin left this world behind her on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by the people that loved her most. Karen was the only child born to parents Evelyn (Hayes) German & John Kreski on October 10, 1956 in Springfield, IL. She grew up in Hillsboro & Gillespie but ended up in Alton, IL where she would go on to thrive & live her life. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1974 but her calling didn’t come to her until a bit later. She put herself through nursing school and graduated from Lewis & Clark Community College in 1993 as a Registered Nurse. After working at the bedside for a few years, she fell in love with home health nursing. Her independent spirit and appetite for variety made for a perfect fit. She worked as a home health nurse for many years, mostly with Visiting Nurses Association. She loved her patients, fellow nurses, and the freedom her job provided. Unfortunately, life had different plans for her and threw her curveball after curveball in the health department which she became quite good at hitting.
Marie Whaley
Marie Irene “Peewee” Whaley, 95, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Edwardsville and Granite City passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born August 15, 1927 in Venice, Illinois, a daughter of the late Anthony and Alice (Siatta) Shambro. She married Edward Glennon Whaley on August 6, 1951 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice and he passed away October 23, 2020. She retired in 1986 from the Department of Defense after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She volunteered many years with several organizations including St. Elizabeth Hospital, Cahokia Mounds and for John Shimkus. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling the world and she enjoyed her days of cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Lynn and Paul Wuebbels of St. Louis, Mark and Lynne Whaley of Palm Springs, California, Michael and Jane Whaley of Branson, Missouri, George and Karen Whaley of Highland, Illinois and Joseph and Theresa Whaley of Edwardsville, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Josie Johnisee of Glen Carbon; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annie, Maggie and Rosie.
Lynette Murphy
Lynette Eunice Murphy, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 22, 1931 in Collinsville, she was the daughter of Joe and Ella (Hauptman) Mestel. Lynette was owner and operator of Mestel-Murphy Orchard in Collinsville for many years. She enjoyed collecting stamps, reading crime and...
Ernest Goheen
He was born in Jerseyville on December 30, 1926, and was the son of the late Charles and Alice (Ashford) Goheen Sr. Snooks was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving our country honorably during World War II. He went on to work at Alton Box Board, where he ultimately...
Catherine A. Rossi
Catherine A. Rossi, 60 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 21, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Catherine was born March 11, 1962 in Granite City, Illinois, to Albert and Caroline (Novosel) Noud. On April 12, 1980 she married Mario Rossi and shared 44 years of marriage.
David Wooten
Born February 18, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Paul Wooten of Wood River and the late Marjorie (Rhodes) Wooten. David had been employed as an engineer for Boeing for 32 years. He enjoyed gardening, playing soccer, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was a big St. Louis Blues fan.
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
PHOTOS: Triad 4, Waterloo 1 soccer sectional at Hauser Field
The Triad Knights scored 3 goals in the first half of Wednesday night's sectional semifinal at Bethalto and went on to defeat the Waterloo Bulldogs, 4-1. Triad (19-3) will play against Civic Memorial (24-4) in the Bethalto sectional final on Friday.
Alton sewer separation continues downtown
The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen extensive work in three different areas of the city continues. The biggest impacts are currently limited to a couple of blocks of Belle Street as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar upgrades. Currently, Belle Street sewer work has moved...
YouthBuild students build Little Libraries
A total of five Little Libraries will be placed around Alton and Godfrey thanks to a project imagined by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department and created by the college’s YouthBuild students. Done in recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, the first of the Little Libraries is now in place at the YWCA.
PHOTOS: Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 1 soccer sectional at Hauser Field
Civic Memorial's boys soccer season continues, as the Eagles took down Mascoutah in sectional semifinal play at home on Wednesday afternoon. CM led 2-0 at half and fought off a determined second stanza challenge for a 3-1 win. Bryce Davis had a 3-goal hat trick for CM and assists went...
Police chief cautions potential pranksters
While not exclusive to this time of year, pranksters tend to be quite active around Halloween. Whether it’s throwing rotten eggs, smashing pumpkins, or toilet-papering trees and bushes, a local police chief warns that what some may see as innocent fun may not be viewed that way by the target of such mischief.
UPDATE: Bethalto Halloween Parade moved to Thursday night, South Roxana cancels theirs
The Halloween Parade in Bethalto is being moved to Thursday Oct. 27, with the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast for the original Tuesday date. There is a new route this year, starting at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 6:30pm and traveling down Plegge Boulevard to City Hall. Rotary member Alan...
Charges filed in death of 3-year-old
Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station. Police...
