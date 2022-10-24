Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, could see himself choosing Michigan State; Tennessee trip up next
IMG Academy (Florida) junior David Stone is a five-star recruit and the top-rated defensive line prospect in the class of 2024. Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler has an active recruitment - with offers from more than 20 programs. Early on, Stone has spoken highly of Oklahoma and ...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
3 things Tennessee football must do to avoid slipping up against Kentucky
Everyone has been talking about the Tennessee-Georgia game but the most immediate hurdle the Vols must clear is beating the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. UT has the better team on paper but there’s a lot they must do to avoid slipping up against UK and derailing a magical season.
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Julian Sayin, nation's No. 2 quarterback, had 'awesome' Alabama visit; Decision 'coming soon'
Carlsbad High School (California) star Julian Sayin is a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024. So, he's one of the nation's most coveted prospects. Recently, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound gunslinger trimmed his list to a top three of Alabama, Georgia and LSU and ...
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
Kickoff Time For Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Is Set
Georgia and Tennessee are less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown in Athens. Both teams are undefeated, with Georgia holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and Tennessee slotting in at No. 3. With so much at stake, this game is tailor-made to be the SEC's "Game of the Week" on November 5.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
Look: The Tennessee Vols officially broke Alabama fans
I’m pretty sure the Tennessee Vols broke the Alabama fan base after UT’s win against the Crimson Tide. And it’s not just because Tennessee beat Alabama — though that’s a precursor to the reason why — it’s because the Vols took back “Dixieland Delight”, the song about the state of Tennessee that Bama fans weirdly sing at home games.
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
