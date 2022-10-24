ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kickoff Time For Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Is Set

Georgia and Tennessee are less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown in Athens. Both teams are undefeated, with Georgia holding down the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and Tennessee slotting in at No. 3. With so much at stake, this game is tailor-made to be the SEC's "Game of the Week" on November 5.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Look: The Tennessee Vols officially broke Alabama fans

I’m pretty sure the Tennessee Vols broke the Alabama fan base after UT’s win against the Crimson Tide. And it’s not just because Tennessee beat Alabama — though that’s a precursor to the reason why — it’s because the Vols took back “Dixieland Delight”, the song about the state of Tennessee that Bama fans weirdly sing at home games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

