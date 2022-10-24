ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Christoph Waltz’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Offended Audiences, Quentin Tarantino Fans Want It to Become a Movie

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz once brought his talent to Saturday Night Live . Some dedicated viewers took offense to the sketch that he starred in. However, others thought it was a hilarious and self-aware peek into the mind of a potential Quentin Tarantino production . Waltz might have been onto something that audiences would still want to see hit the silver screen in the future.

Christoph Waltz hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJRLL_0ikmuDOA00
Christoph Waltz | Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds , Waltz had the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live in 2013. In the same year, he won his second Supporting Actor Oscar for Django Unchained , marking his second Academy Award win collaborating with Tarantino.

Therefore, it made sense for the late-night sketch comedy show to bring on an actor like Waltz. He already won the most prestigious award in the movie industry, and he was on the campaign trail marketing for his second. There’s no denying Waltz’s talent, but some folks certainly didn’t take too kindly to the jokes he was making on television.

Quentin Tarantino fans want ‘Djesus Uncrossed’ to be a real movie

Saturday Night Live saw Waltz play Jesus in a sketch called “Djesus Uncrossed,” which was a call back to Tarantino’s filmography. The video is styled after a movie trailer, already warning audiences that the mock film would be rated R. It specifically points out Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained , mashing them up along with Kill Bill to show off a “revenge fantasy,” but with Jesus.

Djesus Uncrossed angered religious audiences, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which published an official statement . They called the skit “extremely offensive to Muslims and to all those who believe in his message.”

Nevertheless, Tarantino fans want to see Waltz star in a real version of the Saturday Night Live skit. One commenter wrote, “The best part about this sketch is that I feel like Tarantino might actually make it.” Others mentioned that they would be first in line for the expected 70mm version.

Another viewer wrote in the comments that someone should bribe Tarantino to make the movie, even though they realize that it’s only a parody. Saturday Night Live sketches are hit-and-miss for many audiences, but Waltz managed to demonstrate the power of one that was so divisive in its sense of humor.

Quentin Tarantino is supposedly only making 1 more movie

Tarantino previously confirmed that he plans to retire after making his 10th movie, which means that he’s only making one more after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Many of his fans tried to speculate what genre that final feature could be, but the filmmaker himself hasn’t confirmed any direction. Rather, he mentioned some paths that he considered, but turned down, such as remaking his indie hit, Reservoir Dogs .

He isn’t opposed to making features with a B-movie aesthetic, as he did exactly that with Death Proof . It was a box office failure, but he frequently incorporates it into his pictures and elevates it. Some fans would love to see Tarantino dive into the Waltz Saturday Night Live sketch, but there would be a greater chance of another filmmaker emulating the skit.

RELATED: ‘Django Unchained’ Fan Theory Explains the Quentin Tarantino Film as a ‘Cautionary Tale of the White Ally’

Comments / 89

TSmith
2d ago

Absolutely Hilarious. Of course the Snowflake Offendials are Whining. Please somebody make this movie.

Reply(9)
34
Louie
1d ago

Absolutely hilarious! Never saw it until now. Can’t believe SNL actually did this—it’s funny, unlike anything they’ve done in decades.

Reply
9
Cynthia Smith
2d ago

Saw this for the first time with this article. It was funny, offensive and in keeping with today's movies.

Reply
18
Related
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy