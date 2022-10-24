Christoph Waltz’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Offended Audiences, Quentin Tarantino Fans Want It to Become a Movie

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz once brought his talent to Saturday Night Live . Some dedicated viewers took offense to the sketch that he starred in. However, others thought it was a hilarious and self-aware peek into the mind of a potential Quentin Tarantino production . Waltz might have been onto something that audiences would still want to see hit the silver screen in the future.

Christoph Waltz hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2013

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009’s Inglourious Basterds , Waltz had the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live in 2013. In the same year, he won his second Supporting Actor Oscar for Django Unchained , marking his second Academy Award win collaborating with Tarantino.

Therefore, it made sense for the late-night sketch comedy show to bring on an actor like Waltz. He already won the most prestigious award in the movie industry, and he was on the campaign trail marketing for his second. There’s no denying Waltz’s talent, but some folks certainly didn’t take too kindly to the jokes he was making on television.

Quentin Tarantino fans want ‘Djesus Uncrossed’ to be a real movie

Saturday Night Live saw Waltz play Jesus in a sketch called “Djesus Uncrossed,” which was a call back to Tarantino’s filmography. The video is styled after a movie trailer, already warning audiences that the mock film would be rated R. It specifically points out Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained , mashing them up along with Kill Bill to show off a “revenge fantasy,” but with Jesus.

Djesus Uncrossed angered religious audiences, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which published an official statement . They called the skit “extremely offensive to Muslims and to all those who believe in his message.”

Nevertheless, Tarantino fans want to see Waltz star in a real version of the Saturday Night Live skit. One commenter wrote, “The best part about this sketch is that I feel like Tarantino might actually make it.” Others mentioned that they would be first in line for the expected 70mm version.

Another viewer wrote in the comments that someone should bribe Tarantino to make the movie, even though they realize that it’s only a parody. Saturday Night Live sketches are hit-and-miss for many audiences, but Waltz managed to demonstrate the power of one that was so divisive in its sense of humor.

Quentin Tarantino is supposedly only making 1 more movie

Tarantino previously confirmed that he plans to retire after making his 10th movie, which means that he’s only making one more after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . Many of his fans tried to speculate what genre that final feature could be, but the filmmaker himself hasn’t confirmed any direction. Rather, he mentioned some paths that he considered, but turned down, such as remaking his indie hit, Reservoir Dogs .

He isn’t opposed to making features with a B-movie aesthetic, as he did exactly that with Death Proof . It was a box office failure, but he frequently incorporates it into his pictures and elevates it. Some fans would love to see Tarantino dive into the Waltz Saturday Night Live sketch, but there would be a greater chance of another filmmaker emulating the skit.

