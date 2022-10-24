Meghan Markle Stood by While a Demanding Handler Name-Dropped Prince Harry, Former Maître D’ Claims

According to claims made by one former maître d’ in an upcoming book, Meghan Markle stood by and watched as a demanding handler used Prince Harry ‘s name in a New York City celebrity hotspot. This incident allegedly occurred before they married. And the individual in question wanted to ensure the restaurant staff knew they were serving someone “about to be a duchess,” according to claims in a new book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Meghan Markle remained ‘aloof’ while her demanding handler requested special treatment, says ex-maître d’

Former maître d’ Michael Cecchi-Azzolina wrote an upcoming book called Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’ . He “[ran] the front of house at New York’s most famous and influential restaurants,” according to his Macmillan author bio.

The Daily Mail reports that Cecchi-Azzolina accuses Meghan’s handler of becoming aggressively demanding in the book. This was supposedly after the then-future Duchess of Sussex arrived early for a reservation at New York City’s LeCoucou in 2017.

“Are you aware my guest is dating Prince Harry and about to be a duchess?” Cecchi-Azzolina recalls the handler asking before requesting “a private area” to wait. The ex-maître d’ shares, “My first impulse was to laugh. I could give two s***s about Prince Harry’s date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else.”

As all this happened, Cecchi-Azzolina said, “aloof” Meghan stood by and “didn’t say a word.”

“We get the most powerful people in the world that come here,” he opined, “no one really cares about you.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘broke’ royal staff members with demands, according to book

Author Valentine Low also disclosed allegations of bad behavior by Harry and Meghan in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown . Low suggests Meghan would raise her voice to staff and leave them “terrified,” according to his sources (per OK! ).

“There were a lot of broken people,” a source claims. They reiterate that “young women were broken” by the antics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Low’s insiders allege Meghan “screamed at” her staff and even left one physically “shaking” after a stressful interaction.

Sources denied the claims of bullying against Meghan Markle

A spokesperson for the Sussexes claimed the allegations were part of a “calculated smear campaign” against the couple (per OK!). They called the stories “distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining” Meghan and Harry.

But claims of bullying by Meghan became so concerning that Buckingham Palace launched an investigation . However, they did not make their findings public. Insiders said Meghan and Harry were allegedly “disappointed” that the results weren’t publicized. They claimed the investigation cleared the duchess of the accusations against her.

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the palace in the first place,” a source told Us Weekly . “She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Calls out ‘Really Unfair’ Analysis of Meghan Markle, Says Some Spectators Wear ‘I Hate Meghan Goggles’