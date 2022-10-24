‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza Will Join the Cast for Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) before he became the man fans met in Power . Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who is paying a high price for her ambitions. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) help her run her empire, but things are slowly crumbling underneath them.

Now, fans are getting details about Season 3 . Tony Danza is joining the cast.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 is currently filming

Fans of Raising Kanan might be thrilled to know that plans for the third season are well underway. Back in Sept. Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn posted an image of a vintage McDonald’s Supersized cup on his Instagram . He captioned it, “Today is the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. We’re back at it!”

Now fans are getting more details about the forthcoming season, including a new, very famous cast member. Here’s what we know about a Who’s the Boss? alum joining the cast.

Tony Danza will join the cast for Season 3

Fans who watched the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale will have noted seeing Tony Danza. The Hollywood icon appeared in the series as New York mob boss Stefano Marchetti, who warns both Raq and her adversary, Newark mob boss Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), about leaving him out of their feud. He even tells Sal to end the war quickly and quietly, though it appears he has some admiration for Raq as a businesswoman.

According to Deadline , fans will see much more Danza in season 3. They report, “Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price.”

Surely, Stefano’s influence will affect Raq as she begins to rebuild her business.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 will be a turning point for Raq

At the end of the second season of Raising Kanan , everything that Raq was working for crumbled. Amid her feud with Juliana (Rosal Colon), she lost her distribution. Though she eliminated Cartier (Omar J. Dorsey), she could not acquire his business in D.C. or Baltimore.

Amid her feud with the New Jersey mob, Raq’s business was hard hit, and she’s lost the respect of her brother, Lou Lou, and her son, Kanan. Because of all of this, season 3 will be a turning point for Raq.

“There’s a real emotional journey that she has to go on, and something that we’re super conscious of is we want to make sure that as much of a boss as Raq is –– and everyone sort of prefers her that way — she also has humanity,” Penn told Va r iety .

