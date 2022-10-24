ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza Will Join the Cast for Season 3

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) before he became the man fans met in Power . Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who is paying a high price for her ambitions. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) help her run her empire, but things are slowly crumbling underneath them.

Now, fans are getting details about Season 3 . Tony Danza is joining the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ys3pi_0ikmuAjz00
Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti and Michael Rispoli as Sal Boselli in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: The Character Symphony Bosket Could Be Connected to Ghost

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 is currently filming

Fans of Raising Kanan might be thrilled to know that plans for the third season are well underway. Back in Sept. Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn posted an image of a vintage McDonald’s Supersized cup on his Instagram . He captioned it, “Today is the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. We’re back at it!”

Now fans are getting more details about the forthcoming season, including a new, very famous cast member. Here’s what we know about a Who’s the Boss? alum joining the cast.

Tony Danza will join the cast for Season 3

Fans who watched the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale will have noted seeing Tony Danza. The Hollywood icon appeared in the series as New York mob boss Stefano Marchetti, who warns both Raq and her adversary, Newark mob boss Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), about leaving him out of their feud. He even tells Sal to end the war quickly and quietly, though it appears he has some admiration for Raq as a businesswoman.

According to Deadline , fans will see much more Danza in season 3. They report, “Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price.”

Surely, Stefano’s influence will affect Raq as she begins to rebuild her business.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 will be a turning point for Raq

At the end of the second season of Raising Kanan , everything that Raq was working for crumbled. Amid her feud with Juliana (Rosal Colon), she lost her distribution. Though she eliminated Cartier (Omar J. Dorsey), she could not acquire his business in D.C. or Baltimore.

Amid her feud with the New Jersey mob, Raq’s business was hard hit, and she’s lost the respect of her brother, Lou Lou, and her son, Kanan. Because of all of this, season 3 will be a turning point for Raq.

“There’s a real emotional journey that she has to go on, and something that we’re super conscious of is we want to make sure that as much of a boss as Raq is –– and everyone sort of prefers her that way — she also has humanity,” Penn told Va r iety .

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Comments / 0

Related
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
DoYouRemember?

Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children

Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Simplemost

‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening

Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy