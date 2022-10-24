Read full article on original website
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A ‘resilient new era’ for Michigan manufacturing
Despite current supply chain and economic unpredictability, the state of manufacturing in Michigan has the potential to remain strong. Earlier this month, the Economic Club of Grand Rapids hosted a presentation and panel discussion focused on manufacturing. Led by Dan Swan and Kevin Speicher, senior partners at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the event explored the nation’s current economic outlook and manufacturing trends while also featuring insight from local leaders.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids sports tourism ready for another phase
Sports tourism has played an integral part in the transformation of Grand Rapids’ economy the past decade, and there is more growth in store. The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced Oct. 25 it is launching an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford. The announcement also noted the complex drew more than $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season at the complex.
The debate over DEI in Ottawa Co. as the November election approaches
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With the election just weeks away, 13 On Your Side is taking a closer look at races around West Michigan. Along the lakeshore, Ottawa County has races that could have a major impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the county. Amy Masko, who...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Couple wins $100,000 from Airbnb to build recycled tire house in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS — A couple from Chicago will put their passion for recycling and DIY design to use as they build an Airbnb rental out of old tires on their property south of Grand Rapids. Kim Sullivan and Clayton Brown last week received $100,000 from a $10 million contest...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Johnson Center weighs in on boardroom diversification
A project by the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy is seeking to help diversify the nonprofit boardroom, a place where it’s vital to hear from everyone. A 2021 DEI report from Boardsource, an American nonprofit organization providing resources and data on nonprofit leadership, found that while nonprofit boards are slowly becoming more diverse, they still are far from representative of the communities they serve.
Residents challenge Wolverine CEO's leadership award
"I don't think this is what a good corporate citizen would look like. Actually, this is rewarding bad behavior," said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, an activist and impacted resident.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Haven BLP approves union agreement
A community-owned electric utility in Grand Haven recently authorized a union contract. The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power (BLP) this week said it approved a new agreement with the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) AFL-CIO Local 582. The four-year contract will be effective through June 30, 2026.
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Museum awards community leaders
The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
Calvin senior petitions to have school protect LGBTQ-affirming professors
The "Petition to Defend Faculty, Academic Freedom, and LGBTQ+ Students" has gained hundreds of signatures so far. Calvin says it "deeply values input from the student body."
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
whtc.com
MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
Police: Man killed by falling load of lumber in Grandville
A 51-year-old truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community media center welcomes new board members
The Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) added two new faces to its 14-member board of directors. Holly Bechiri and Richard Parrott IV are GRCMC’s latest additions to its board. Each will serve a three-year term. Bechiri, who was elected treasurer of the GRCMC board, has a background in...
