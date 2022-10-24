ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

A ‘resilient new era’ for Michigan manufacturing

Despite current supply chain and economic unpredictability, the state of manufacturing in Michigan has the potential to remain strong. Earlier this month, the Economic Club of Grand Rapids hosted a presentation and panel discussion focused on manufacturing. Led by Dan Swan and Kevin Speicher, senior partners at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the event explored the nation’s current economic outlook and manufacturing trends while also featuring insight from local leaders.
Airline kicks off nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

A new airline is debuting in West Michigan this week. Avelo Airlines will take off for the first time Wednesday, Oct. 26, from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport, heading to Orlando, according to the airline. “Southwest Michiganders love traveling to Florida, and this nonstop service to Orlando is going...
Grand Rapids sports tourism ready for another phase

Sports tourism has played an integral part in the transformation of Grand Rapids’ economy the past decade, and there is more growth in store. The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced Oct. 25 it is launching an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford. The announcement also noted the complex drew more than $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season at the complex.
Johnson Center weighs in on boardroom diversification

A project by the Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy is seeking to help diversify the nonprofit boardroom, a place where it’s vital to hear from everyone. A 2021 DEI report from Boardsource, an American nonprofit organization providing resources and data on nonprofit leadership, found that while nonprofit boards are slowly becoming more diverse, they still are far from representative of the communities they serve.
Grand Haven BLP approves union agreement

A community-owned electric utility in Grand Haven recently authorized a union contract. The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power (BLP) this week said it approved a new agreement with the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) AFL-CIO Local 582. The four-year contract will be effective through June 30, 2026.
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Museum awards community leaders

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
Community media center welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) added two new faces to its 14-member board of directors. Holly Bechiri and Richard Parrott IV are GRCMC’s latest additions to its board. Each will serve a three-year term. Bechiri, who was elected treasurer of the GRCMC board, has a background in...
