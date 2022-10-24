Read full article on original website
Related
Wanna Watch A Guy NOT Get Mauled By A Grizzly At Grand Teton National Park?
You would think the endless signs, the folks who are paid to stop people from doing stupid shit, and the countless videos making fun of these people would be enough to make a person stop and think before approaching any wildlife. But, it is not even close to enough. Time...
Idiot Tourists Risk Getting Trucked by Huge Moose for a Photo at Grand Teton National Park: VIDEO
The largest members of the deer family, the moose of Grand Teton National Park are around six feet tall at the shoulder and, on average, weigh more than 1,000 pounds. Males grow massive horns that can span up to six feet across and both males and females can run at speeds exceeding 35 mph.
Moose's Sunrise Stroll at Grand Teton National Park Couldn't Be More Perfect
It would be incredible to see something like this.
KELOLAND TV
Pilot rescued in Badlands National Park
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County Search and Rescue rescued the pilot of a plane that went down in the Badlands National Park this week. The pilot was forced to land due to fuel exhaustion. Officials say he tried getting himself out of the area but a lack of cell signal and rough terrain proved too difficult.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption
Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
8-year-old boy and dad preparing to climb El Capitan at Yosemite National Park
A father and son team is getting ready to take on one of the most famous vertical rock formations in the world -- Yosemite's El Capitan.
WATCH : Massive Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Leaps Over Fence, Leaves Tourists Stunned
A group of tourists quite possibly had to change their pants after a Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk casually leaped over a fence right in front of them. According to reports, the group of visitors assembled on the other side of a fence to watch and take pictures of the majestic animal. However, they had no idea what sort of show they were in for when the animal easily jumped over the barrier, leaving them stunned.
KDRV
Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
outdoorphotographer.com
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” –John Muir. How does one write about a national park that is so vast that 90 percent of it is accessible only by foot or horseback? I suppose the best way is to start with the 10 percent where the majority of people visit, where they can enjoy spectacular scenery from walking paths or their cars.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Video of husky and bison at Grand Teton is a reminder to keep dogs under control
Dogs are welcome at many National Parks, provided owners take responsibility for them
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes
The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, opening up a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure, reopening areas around Cultus, Davis lakes appeared first on KTVZ.
AOL Corp
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic
Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Major Construction Project To Begin At Rocky Mountain National Park Next Week
Earlier this week, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed for the season to through travel, according to park officials - but it won't be the only thing to close this season. Major Construction Begins At RMNP's Fall River Drive Entrance Next Week. According to an Oct....
LOOK: Grand Teton National Park Gives Intense Reminder to Keep Away From Moose
With so many reports of visitors approaching national park wildlife this summer, the Grand Tetons thought it best to elicit a crucial reminder to stay away from moose, especially while they’re in rut. On Instagram, the park shared a close-up of a giant bull, reminding folks that the only...
cohaitungchi.com
5 Family-Friendly Hiking Trails in Acadia National Park
Read up on all 30 of our favorite Acadia National Park trails. This 284-foot-high granite gobbet at the mouth of Somes Sound is a great place to introduce kids to more rigorous hiking: the hill’s steep southern ascent is eased by terraced trail work, and it’s so short (just over a quarter mile) that kids barely have time to whine before they summit. A treeless ridge offers dazzling views up and down the long, narrow fjärd (similar to a fjord, but not as steep and deep) and south to island-dotted Frenchman Bay. From there, it’s an easy descent to Valley Cove, which sits at the foot of a sheer cliff favored by nesting peregrine falcons, followed by a stroll back to the trailhead via Valley Cove Fire Road. The forest floor here is strewn with lilies of the valley, bunchberries, starflowers, and other woodland flowers. 1.5-mile loop from the Flying Mountain trailhead, near the end of Fernald Point Rd., Southwest Harbor.
Feds Sue Idaho City Near Grand Teton NP Over Water Pollution
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The federal government is suing a small Idaho town near Grand Teton National Park for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in...
Comments / 1