Wrong-way driver causes school bus to brake, 2 Philly Streets Department workers in truck injured
A wrong-way driver led to a chain reaction crash that sent two Philadelphia city employees to the hospital, police say.
One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police
One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
richlandsource.com
2 New London men seriously injured in 3-vehicle Monday morning crash
NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP – Two New London men were seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:17 a.m. in New London Township, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sidney Clark, 57, of New London, was transported from the scene by New London...
Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Was Pulled From Vehicle By Good Samaritan: Report
A driver died and a passenger was injured in a one-car crash on Route 1 in Bucks County, LevittownNow reports. The vehicle traveled on the southbound median before crashing into the West Interchange bridge support near West Gilliam Avenue on the Langhorne and Middletown Township border around 6:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 23, the outlet says citing a local fire official.
Beloved Baltimore School Crossing Guard Hit By Car In Front Of Children, Critically Injured
A beloved and trusted Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to allow children to cross the road, officials say. The longtime guard was struck at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
Girl in critical condition after being rescued from Kensington house fire
Firefighters rescued a girl and rushed her to St. Christopher's where she was placed in critical condition.
WBOC
Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
Police investigate homicide in Kensington, near scene of double shooting days earlier
A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.
40-year-old killed after crash in Sparrows Point
Kaleb Smith, 40, was killed after being involved in a crash Sunday morning in Sparrows Point. Around 4:00 a.m., a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling on an access road towards Wharf Road.
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck In New Castle Sunday Morning
Just before 1:00, Sunday morning rescue crews from Holloway Terrace, New Castle County Paramedics along with Delaware State Police responded to the 3100 block of New Castle Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a male patient was transported to Christian Hospital in...
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
Woman Carjacked While Waiting For Air Pump At South Jersey Wawa
A woman was carjacked while she waited at the air pump at a Wawa in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. at about 2:30 p.m., Medford Township Police Department responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at the Wawa at 257 Route 70. Three suspects, dressed in...
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
