Paramus, NJ

roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
paramuspost.com

FAIRVIEW PANTRY KICKS OFF COLLABORATIVE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Franciscan Community Development Center Partners with Local Government and Nonprofits to repair building and restore service to over 3,000 individuals. (Fairview, N.J.) – Today Bergen County officials joined the Franciscan Community Development Center (FCDC) for the kickoff of an important construction project to revitalize the food pantry that serves approximately 3000 clients in the Fairview area. The FCDC has been in operation since 2006 and continues to be one of the most crucial food distributors in the area, especially after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
paramuspost.com

Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference

Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
paramuspost.com

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center to Host Trunk or Treat

Community members are invited to attend and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween celebration. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, in partnership with the County of Bergen, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event in the back parking area behind the Medical Center on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.
PARAMUS, NJ
njbmagazine.com

wbgo.org

Modern Day Recreation Complex Coming To Middlesex County

New recreation opportunities and major improvements are coming to a complex in Middlesex County. The Veterans Memorial Youth League Complex Park in Perth Amboy is being transformed into a modern day recreation complex. New artificial multi sport fields, batting cages, walking and biking trails, a pond for fishing and boating are all coming by year 2024. Mayor Helmin Caba says the renovations represent social and economic growth for the community.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ
paramuspost.com

THE FRANKLIN IN BERGEN COUNTY NOW 60% LEASED

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Adoni Property Group announced today that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at The Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, NJ, have been leased. The high leasing velocity is being driven by sophisticated renters attracted to the building’s offering of oversized, luxury homes, a full suite of amenities and sought-after maintenance-free lifestyle.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+

A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ

