paramuspost.com
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
paramuspost.com
College Cuts Ribbon on Small Business Support Office
PARAMUS, N.J. – In just six months, Bergen Community College students have assisted nearly 500 local entrepreneurs in bouncing back post-COVID as “small business support specialists” through a collaboration with the Bergen County Business Resource Network. This nationally heralded program has received recognition from numerous media outlets,...
wbgo.org
Modern Day Recreation Complex Coming To Middlesex County
New recreation opportunities and major improvements are coming to a complex in Middlesex County. The Veterans Memorial Youth League Complex Park in Perth Amboy is being transformed into a modern day recreation complex. New artificial multi sport fields, batting cages, walking and biking trails, a pond for fishing and boating are all coming by year 2024. Mayor Helmin Caba says the renovations represent social and economic growth for the community.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
North Bergen approves another redevelopment plan for waterfront area
North Bergen has adopted another redevelopment plan for a waterfront area along the Hudson River. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to adopt the plan at October 26 meeting. The Planning Board approved the plan on October 4. The commissioners and Planning Board declared the sites as...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
roi-nj.com
Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+
A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
paramuspost.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Property in Westwood, N.J.
Westwood, N.J. (October 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, and Dick Hecker, Vice President, represented both the buyer,...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
paramuspost.com
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center to Host Trunk or Treat
Community members are invited to attend and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween celebration. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, in partnership with the County of Bergen, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event in the back parking area behind the Medical Center on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
paramuspost.com
Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference
Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
paramuspost.com
THE FRANKLIN IN BERGEN COUNTY NOW 60% LEASED
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Adoni Property Group announced today that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at The Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, NJ, have been leased. The high leasing velocity is being driven by sophisticated renters attracted to the building’s offering of oversized, luxury homes, a full suite of amenities and sought-after maintenance-free lifestyle.
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
njbmagazine.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College Announce Merger Plans
Bloomfield College and Montclair State University (MSU) announced today that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an Agreement and Plan of Merger. The document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
buckscountyherald.com
Elmwood Park Zoo receives $30 million gift for animal hospital
Elmwood Park Zoo announced that a donor has given a landmark $30 million gift to fund the construction of a new animal hospital and welcome center. The gift both honors the zoo’s upcoming 100th anniversary in 2024, and supports the zoo’s ambitious $150 million master plan, which features a series of projects that will renovate and expand the zoo over several years.
