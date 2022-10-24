Read full article on original website
‘Barry’ Star Joanna Sotomura & More Join Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Sunny’
Apple TV+‘s upcoming dark comedy Sunny, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones, has rounded out its cast with five more additions, including Barry star Joanna Sotomura. According to Deadline, Sotomura will be joined by Judy Ongg (Doctor-X), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), YOU (Nobody Knows), and singer-songwriter annie the...
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.
Jamie Lynn Spears & Other Celebs Go Through Hell in ‘Special Forces’ Training (VIDEO)
A group of celebrities, including Jamie Lynn Spears and former Spice Girl Mel B, are being pushed to the limit in the upcoming Fox reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In a newly released trailer (watch below) for the show, which is set to premiere with a...
‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Reflects on Hetty’s Season 2 Growth & Facing Nemesis Molly
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 5, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”]. Ghosts is reaching into the Gilded Age past for its second-ever Halloween installment, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”. Unlike the past Hetty-centric (Rebecca Wisocky)...
Melissa Villaseñor Opens Up About Why She Left ‘Saturday Night Live’
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villaseñor has shed some light on her decision to leave the long-running NBC series after six seasons, noting her battle with mental health as a determining factor. Speaking on The Daily Beast‘s Last Laugh podcast, the comedian said, “It was my decision. I...
‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz
In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Cast on Season 2: ‘This Is a Dangerous World’ (VIDEO)
Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.
‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 on CW, EPs Promise ‘Worthy and Resonant Payoff’
Sad news for Nancy Drew fans, as The CW confirms that the upcoming fourth season of the series will be its last. Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor released a joint statement on the decision. “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality, and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and among our studio and network partners,” they said.
Checking into a New ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, Celebrating Loretta Lynn, Halloween Classics on TCM
HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus returns, with a new batch of privileged tourists checking into a Sicilian resort. The Simpsons follows last week’s It parody with a more traditional “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween trilogy. CMT stages a live tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn. Turner Classic Movies devotes much of the pre-Halloween weekend to vintage fright films.
‘Reboot’ Cast & Creators Address Season 1 Finale Cliffhangers
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Reboot, Season 1, Episode 8, “Who’s the Boss.”]. Hulu‘s meta-comedy Reboot left viewers on quite a few hooks as its first season came to a close with the installment, “Who’s the Boss.”. Following the production of a...
‘The Masked Singer’: Beetle Says He ‘Wasn’t Amazed’ He Was Guessed After Clues
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5 “Muppets Night.”]. Unfortunately, fans could only chant the name of one of the latest Masked Singer eliminated contestants for one episode. On “Muppets Night,” both Beetle — revealed to be talk show host Jerry Springer — and Robo Girl — Kat Graham, who did advance after last week’s performance — were eliminated. The Lambs are moving on.
Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts to Star in Apple Rom-Com ‘Still Up’
Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) is set to star opposite Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) in a new Apple TV+ comedy series, Still Up, about two “insomniac friends who have no secrets — except for their feelings for each other.”. According to TV Line, the series is currently in...
Cecily Strong Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ — See Her on Set of Season 48 (PHOTO)
Concerns over Cecily Strong‘s absence from Saturday Night Live this season can officially be put to rest! The star is back at work on Season 48, according to new photos showing Strong in Studio 8H preparing for the October 29 episode. In newly-released images from rehearsals for the installment...
‘Survivor’ 43’s Worst Social Player Cuts Merge Dream Short (RECAP)
Merge, baby. Merge! After Geo’s elimination last week, it was time to bring Baka, Coco, and Vesi together as one. The annual merge was announced quickly in the beginning of Survivor Season 43 Episode 6 on October 26, and the squabbling tribes were all smiles meeting their one big team. But there was apprehension behind the grins. With no official merge buffs, the players knew a twist was coming.
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities. The Setting. Buongiorno...
‘NCIS: LA’ Boss Teases ‘Top Gun’-Style Nail-Biter in Aiden-Focused Episode
In Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles opening sequence, a thrilling Top Gun-style F-35 Navy training exercise turns into a nail-biter as a plane gets in trouble and the pilot ejects. Turns out it’s Special Agent Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) son!. Aiden (Tye White) survives, much to the...
‘Elf’ & ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Set All-Day Marathons on TBS and TNT
While Halloween is just around the corner, some of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Christmas. And if you happen to be one of those people, you will be happy to learn that the onslaught of festive films will arrive shortly. TBS and TNT have announced their holiday movie...
‘Girls5eva’ Renewed for Season 3 and Moves to Netflix From Peacock
Netflix is greenlighting Season 3 of Girls5eva following its run on Peacock. The musical comedy series from creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino sees her executive produce alongside Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian. Moving forward, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Girls5eva Season 3...
