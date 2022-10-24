MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale. CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...

