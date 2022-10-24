Read full article on original website
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
paramuspost.com
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
paramuspost.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Property in Westwood, N.J.
Westwood, N.J. (October 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, and Dick Hecker, Vice President, represented both the buyer,...
Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale. CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves new ShopRite redevelopment that includes skyscraper
The Jersey City Planning Board approved a new ShopRite redevelopment that includes a luxury skyscraper redevelopment downtown at the Harsimus Cove Station Redevelopment Area at last night’s meeting. The development will be a 60-story mixed-use building with 802 housing units, 508 parking spots, 430 bike spots, and commercial retail.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween
New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
Inside the new Barrymore Film Center, a $16M tribute to N.J.’s movie past
There’s a sprawling family tree on the wall of the new Barrymore Film Center. In a red box at the center: John Barrymore, the vaunted actor of stage and screen. Born in 1882, he would become one of the pillars of America’s first Hollywood — Fort Lee.
paramuspost.com
Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference
Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
