Bergen County, NJ

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Property in Westwood, N.J.

Westwood, N.J. (October 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, and Dick Hecker, Vice President, represented both the buyer,...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale.  CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween

New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference

Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City

Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

