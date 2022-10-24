ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results

The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million

State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

