Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Louisiana State Trooper With Millions of TikTok Followers Placed on Leave Over Hit-and-Run Boating Crash
A Louisiana State Trooper who is also a famous TikTok celebrity with millions of social media followers has been placed on leave over his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash. Justin Chaisson is a law enforcement officer with the Louisiana State Police but is also known under the alias Stalekracker...
Ways to Keep Rodents Out of Your Home During A Louisiana Cold Front
I don't know about you, but I cannot stand when I know that there is a mouse in the house. As we enter into the meat of Fall and soon-to-be winter in south Louisiana, we will see more and more cool fronts sweep across the area. With that, small creatures...
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results
The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million
State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
What You Need to Know About the 8 Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
The November 8th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Tuesday, November 1. While there are U.S. Congressional and U.S. Senate races on the ballot - as well as local races in your area - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
