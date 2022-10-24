ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Men’s Soccer Secures Big Ten Tournament Home Game

Rutgers men’s soccer is on its way to the Big Ten Tournament after a 2-1 win over Penn State at University Park on Tuesday night, the program’s first win over Penn State since 2013. Rutges (7-5-3) secured a home game in the Big Ten Tournament for only the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Field Hockey Freshman Van Ek Wins Big Ten Conference Honor

Rutgers field hockey claimed a Big Ten weekly award on Monday. Indy van Ek was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference office. Van Ek scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season on Sunday at No. 12 Syracuse. The goal came in the final two minutes of the contest, as RU mounting a late push, cutting Syracuse’s deficit to 4-3.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7 N.J. Universities Ranked Among The World’s Best

New Jersey is where you want to be for education. According to a new report by U.S. News & World published on Tuesday (Oct. 25), out of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. The rankings are made to help students accurately compare institutions around the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Flint Journal

3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

JACKSON, MI -- A jury has found three Michigan men guilty on multiple felony charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020. The verdict, announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, inside a Jackson County courtroom, followed three weeks of testimony and temporary delays. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
Banana 101.5

How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?

There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Meet the Ann Arbor teen shredding guitar solos for a Poison cover band

ANN ARBOR, MI - Caden Pickering isn’t really up on what’s happening on TikTok. He used to play baseball, but that’s not really his thing anymore, either. The 16-year-old from Ann Arbor is instead consumed by playing guitar like his idols, Slash from Guns N’ Roses and George Lynch from Dokken, spending five to six hours a day practicing in his room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
owossoindependent.com

Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

