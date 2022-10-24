Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Men’s Soccer Secures Big Ten Tournament Home Game
Rutgers men’s soccer is on its way to the Big Ten Tournament after a 2-1 win over Penn State at University Park on Tuesday night, the program’s first win over Penn State since 2013. Rutges (7-5-3) secured a home game in the Big Ten Tournament for only the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Field Hockey Freshman Van Ek Wins Big Ten Conference Honor
Rutgers field hockey claimed a Big Ten weekly award on Monday. Indy van Ek was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference office. Van Ek scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season on Sunday at No. 12 Syracuse. The goal came in the final two minutes of the contest, as RU mounting a late push, cutting Syracuse’s deficit to 4-3.
Michigan high school football: Belleville under investigation for violation
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has opened an investigation into the football program at No. 1-ranked Belleville, the defending Division 1 state champion, the Free Press has learned. At the center of the investigation is head coach Jermain Crowell and his alleged involvement with possible multiple undue influence violations.
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Centre Daily
Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work— but couldn’t tell Michigan family
A Michigan man who was on his way to work in the morning stopped to scan his Powerball tickets earlier this month. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” Lawrence Thompson told Michigan Lottery officials when claiming his prize.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7 N.J. Universities Ranked Among The World’s Best
New Jersey is where you want to be for education. According to a new report by U.S. News & World published on Tuesday (Oct. 25), out of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. The rankings are made to help students accurately compare institutions around the world.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
JACKSON, MI -- A jury has found three Michigan men guilty on multiple felony charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020. The verdict, announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, inside a Jackson County courtroom, followed three weeks of testimony and temporary delays. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Meet the Ann Arbor teen shredding guitar solos for a Poison cover band
ANN ARBOR, MI - Caden Pickering isn’t really up on what’s happening on TikTok. He used to play baseball, but that’s not really his thing anymore, either. The 16-year-old from Ann Arbor is instead consumed by playing guitar like his idols, Slash from Guns N’ Roses and George Lynch from Dokken, spending five to six hours a day practicing in his room.
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
owossoindependent.com
Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner
(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
