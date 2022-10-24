Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Director finds some closure through a film based on his life
“Wow! Back in Jersey,” director Elegance Bratton said. “Every time I think I'm out of here you guys pull me back in.”. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair Film Festival. Photo credit: Randy Reinke/For Montclair Local. Director Elegance Bratton with his award at the Montclair...
paramuspost.com
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
hobokengirl.com
Harriet Tubman Gets Memorialized by New Mural in JC’s Berry Lane Park
We are lucky to live in a county imbued with history. For those who don’t know, Jersey City was actually the last official stop on the Underground Railroad — meaning our area has deep ties to Harriet Tubman. Just recently, a new mural debuted in Berry Lane Park to honor and celebrate Harriet Tubman, painted by Jersey City artist Floyd Simmons. There is a lot of excitement around this new mural as well as the healing garden in Jersey City’s beautiful Berry Lane Park, both made to mark the bicentennial celebration of Harriet Tubman’s birth. We took a visit to the recent ribbon cutting + festival, held on October 22nd, to celebrate Harriet’s 200th birthday. Read on to learn more about Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the way Jersey City is memorializing her.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
paramuspost.com
Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference
Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale. CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
bkreader.com
Black Woman-Owned, Brooklyn Business Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the USA
Starting a cleaning service is not an unusual choice for Jamaicans who have migrated to the US, but entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the industry. In August, she landed on the coveted Inc 5000 list for her...
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
NJ street named for one of WWII’s all-Black, female postal group
It’s not often you get to hear from a 100-year-old veteran that is also a New Jersey native. Not only do we get to hear her story, but New Jerseyans can now visit what was formerly known as North Oraton Parkway and Davis Place to see the new and improved Gladys Eva Blount Way.
paramuspost.com
Valley Dietitian and Health Coach Publishes Book on Experience as a Caregiver
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 26, 2022 – Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC, a registered dietitian and health coach at The Valley Hospital Breast Center, has published The Farewell Tour: A Caregiver’s Guide to Stress Management, Sane Nutrition, and Better Sleep. “The idea for this book formed when my...
roi-nj.com
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
paramuspost.com
HALLOWEEN HOUSE NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK & PENNSYLVANIA!
New 10-Room Attraction Includes “Glow in the Dark” Room and tribute to “Stranger Things,” Brings Halloween Excitement for All-Ages Fun Through Nov. 3. This Halloween season, a brand-new holiday experience has been running at several malls across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania: Halloween House. This is an indoor, one-of-a-kind, 10-room Halloween experience that family members of all ages will enjoy. Tickets are available now online and are on sale at https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com.
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York
In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
"Thriller", Halloween Candy, Pumpkin Painting, Community Wellness and More at Branch Brook Park Fest
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the final Branch Brook Park Fest of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 29 (rain date: Sunday, October 30). Join the community in Prudential Concert Grove at Essex County Branch Brook Park, 11am-5pm, for a day of family friendly fun. The morning will feature wellness activations such as Zumba and yoga, while the afternoon will feature performances, art activations, health screenings, vendors and more! Branch Brook Park Fest brings together community members, wellness organizations, local business owners, artists and visitors and features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
