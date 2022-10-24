Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

We are lucky to live in a county imbued with history. For those who don’t know, Jersey City was actually the last official stop on the Underground Railroad — meaning our area has deep ties to Harriet Tubman. Just recently, a new mural debuted in Berry Lane Park to honor and celebrate Harriet Tubman, painted by Jersey City artist Floyd Simmons. There is a lot of excitement around this new mural as well as the healing garden in Jersey City’s beautiful Berry Lane Park, both made to mark the bicentennial celebration of Harriet Tubman’s birth. We took a visit to the recent ribbon cutting + festival, held on October 22nd, to celebrate Harriet’s 200th birthday. Read on to learn more about Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the way Jersey City is memorializing her.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO