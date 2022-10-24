ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

paramuspost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hobokengirl.com

Harriet Tubman Gets Memorialized by New Mural in JC’s Berry Lane Park

We are lucky to live in a county imbued with history. For those who don’t know, Jersey City was actually the last official stop on the Underground Railroad — meaning our area has deep ties to Harriet Tubman. Just recently, a new mural debuted in Berry Lane Park to honor and celebrate Harriet Tubman, painted by Jersey City artist Floyd Simmons. There is a lot of excitement around this new mural as well as the healing garden in Jersey City’s beautiful Berry Lane Park, both made to mark the bicentennial celebration of Harriet Tubman’s birth. We took a visit to the recent ribbon cutting + festival, held on October 22nd, to celebrate Harriet’s 200th birthday. Read on to learn more about Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and the way Jersey City is memorializing her.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference

Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
PARAMUS, NJ
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Scramble to preserve home owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale.  CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might. "Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair. James Howe, a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women

Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

HALLOWEEN HOUSE NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK & PENNSYLVANIA!

New 10-Room Attraction Includes “Glow in the Dark” Room and tribute to “Stranger Things,” Brings Halloween Excitement for All-Ages Fun Through Nov. 3. This Halloween season, a brand-new holiday experience has been running at several malls across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania: Halloween House. This is an indoor, one-of-a-kind, 10-room Halloween experience that family members of all ages will enjoy. Tickets are available now online and are on sale at https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

"Thriller", Halloween Candy, Pumpkin Painting, Community Wellness and More at Branch Brook Park Fest

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the final Branch Brook Park Fest of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 29 (rain date: Sunday, October 30). Join the community in Prudential Concert Grove at Essex County Branch Brook Park, 11am-5pm, for a day of family friendly fun. The morning will feature wellness activations such as Zumba and yoga, while the afternoon will feature performances, art activations, health screenings, vendors and more! Branch Brook Park Fest brings together community members, wellness organizations, local business owners, artists and visitors and features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

