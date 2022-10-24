Read full article on original website
THE FRANKLIN IN BERGEN COUNTY NOW 60% LEASED
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Adoni Property Group announced today that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at The Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, NJ, have been leased. The high leasing velocity is being driven by sophisticated renters attracted to the building’s offering of oversized, luxury homes, a full suite of amenities and sought-after maintenance-free lifestyle.
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Property in Westwood, N.J.
Westwood, N.J. (October 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, and Dick Hecker, Vice President, represented both the buyer,...
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Partners with CareRev to Bring Support & Flexibility to New Jersey Healthcare Workers
Largest hospital in the state adopts CareRev’s technology platform to connect with local talent. PARAMUS, N.J. – (October 25, 2022) – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey’s largest hospital and a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, announced a partnership with CareRev, a technology platform that connects hospitals and health systems with local nurses and other healthcare professionals. With CareRev, Bergen New Bridge can identify and hire local qualified nurses, certified nursing assistants, and technicians per diem to accommodate fluctuating patient volumes and fill in gaps to support the hospital’s full-time staff.
FREE GOLF FOR VETERANS AND SERVICE MEMBERS IN BERGEN COUNTY ON VETERAN’S DAY
Veterans and Service Members can receive one free round of golf or participate in Veterans Day Scramble Tournament. HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, the County Parks Department, and the County’s Division of Veteran Services announce that all Bergen County Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the County’s six golf courses on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. To ensure availability, this year, Veterans will be able to reserve a tee-time in advance by calling the County’s Division of Veteran Services during normal business hours at 201-336-6325. Reservations must be made by November 3 at 4pm.
Valley Dietitian and Health Coach Publishes Book on Experience as a Caregiver
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 26, 2022 – Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC, a registered dietitian and health coach at The Valley Hospital Breast Center, has published The Farewell Tour: A Caregiver’s Guide to Stress Management, Sane Nutrition, and Better Sleep. “The idea for this book formed when my...
College Cuts Ribbon on Small Business Support Office
PARAMUS, N.J. – In just six months, Bergen Community College students have assisted nearly 500 local entrepreneurs in bouncing back post-COVID as “small business support specialists” through a collaboration with the Bergen County Business Resource Network. This nationally heralded program has received recognition from numerous media outlets,...
FAIRVIEW PANTRY KICKS OFF COLLABORATIVE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Franciscan Community Development Center Partners with Local Government and Nonprofits to repair building and restore service to over 3,000 individuals. (Fairview, N.J.) – Today Bergen County officials joined the Franciscan Community Development Center (FCDC) for the kickoff of an important construction project to revitalize the food pantry that serves approximately 3000 clients in the Fairview area. The FCDC has been in operation since 2006 and continues to be one of the most crucial food distributors in the area, especially after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the Fun at Halloween Fest at West Side on Saturday!
RIDGEWOOD—Toddlers through fifth graders are invited to come to West Side Presbyterian Church - in costume, of course - for some super-fun “trunk-or-treating” on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 am. There will be DJ music, donuts and apple cider too...and a costume parade at 11:15 am. See you in the parking lot at 6 South Monroe Street!
Felician University Announces New Finance Program
RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science in Finance in the School of Business & Information Sciences. The Finance program will begin in Fall 2023. Dr. Philip Rothman, who laid the groundwork for this new undergraduate degree, along with...
