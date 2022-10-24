Veterans and Service Members can receive one free round of golf or participate in Veterans Day Scramble Tournament. HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, the County Parks Department, and the County’s Division of Veteran Services announce that all Bergen County Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the County’s six golf courses on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. To ensure availability, this year, Veterans will be able to reserve a tee-time in advance by calling the County’s Division of Veteran Services during normal business hours at 201-336-6325. Reservations must be made by November 3 at 4pm.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO