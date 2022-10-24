ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery/assault in Beaufort County

AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is looking for suspects in a Robbery/ Assault. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted. According to officials, it appears the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Four men face charges after deputies find automatic handgun

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on October 24th, around 4 PM, a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Rd. outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to his location.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man charged in connection to murder in Pitt County

GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — A man is facing murder charges in Pitt County after deputies found a woman dead in a mobile home. Deputies arrested and charged Robert Rathmann with the murder of 39-year-old Samantha Coppola. Rathmann was already in custody after being arrested on October 13 for first-degree...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man killed in Sunday shooting in Edgecombe County

PRINCEVILLE, Edgecombe County — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, October 23th, 2022, deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot in Princeville. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They identified the man as LaMichael...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office investigating Sunday shooting

Conetoe, Edgecombe County — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on October 23rd, 2022, the Sheriff's Office received a call regarding shots being fired on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. Once units arrived on scene, they reported finding two men with gunshot wounds. Officials said one man passed away...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Teen wanted in Pitt County arrested in Edgecombe County

Pitt County — According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, a citizen reported an armed robbery on October 5th, 2022. After an investigation, the deputies said they determined the suspect to be Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops. The Sheriff's Office said warrants were obtained, charging Staton with Robbery...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County Animal Services overloaded with cats

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is currently overloaded with cats. On Monday, October 24, at around 9 a.m., Pitt County Animal Control Officers were dispatched and responded to assist local law enforcement with an eviction. When officers arrived on the scene, , it was determined there...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount man killed in Tuesday shooting

Rocky Mount, North Carolina — On October 11th, 2022, at around 2:30 P.M., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Before the officers arrived, the Rocky Mount Emergency 911 center changed the status to a shooting with injury.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

N.C. State prepares to host Virginia Tech on Thursday

North Carolina — N.C. State's football team prepares for a Thursday night home game against Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack is having to do a mid-season re-evaluation because their chances of winning the A.C.C. are slim to none. Their starting quarterback Devin Leary is injured and done for the year....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy