wcti12.com
Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery/assault in Beaufort County
AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is looking for suspects in a Robbery/ Assault. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted. According to officials, it appears the...
wcti12.com
Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
wcti12.com
Four men face charges after deputies find automatic handgun
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on October 24th, around 4 PM, a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Rd. outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to his location.
wcti12.com
Man charged in connection to murder in Pitt County
GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — A man is facing murder charges in Pitt County after deputies found a woman dead in a mobile home. Deputies arrested and charged Robert Rathmann with the murder of 39-year-old Samantha Coppola. Rathmann was already in custody after being arrested on October 13 for first-degree...
wcti12.com
Man killed in Sunday shooting in Edgecombe County
PRINCEVILLE, Edgecombe County — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, October 23th, 2022, deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot in Princeville. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They identified the man as LaMichael...
wcti12.com
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office investigating Sunday shooting
Conetoe, Edgecombe County — According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, on October 23rd, 2022, the Sheriff's Office received a call regarding shots being fired on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. Once units arrived on scene, they reported finding two men with gunshot wounds. Officials said one man passed away...
wcti12.com
Teen wanted in Pitt County arrested in Edgecombe County
Pitt County — According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, a citizen reported an armed robbery on October 5th, 2022. After an investigation, the deputies said they determined the suspect to be Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops. The Sheriff's Office said warrants were obtained, charging Staton with Robbery...
wcti12.com
Family in Lenoir County mourns loss of second home in one year
LENOIR COUNTY, North Carolina — An early morning fire in Lenoir County has left one family without a home. Amy Kennedy said the home belongs to her sister and is now a total loss. She said the fire was unreal because it's the second time they have endured this...
wcti12.com
Martin County man given $2 Million bond, deputies seize 5 kilograms of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, North Carolina — On Friday October 21st, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Hugo...
wcti12.com
Middle School student in Kinston presented with Commissioner's Award for Heroism
KINSTON, North Carolina — Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, presented a Commissioner's Award for Heroism to Zsakiyah Sutton for her extraordinary actions during a fire in her home in November 2021. The presentation took place at 1:15 PM at Rochelle Middle School on October...
wcti12.com
Pitt County Animal Services overloaded with cats
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Animal Services is currently overloaded with cats. On Monday, October 24, at around 9 a.m., Pitt County Animal Control Officers were dispatched and responded to assist local law enforcement with an eviction. When officers arrived on the scene, , it was determined there...
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man killed in Tuesday shooting
Rocky Mount, North Carolina — On October 11th, 2022, at around 2:30 P.M., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Before the officers arrived, the Rocky Mount Emergency 911 center changed the status to a shooting with injury.
wcti12.com
N.C. State prepares to host Virginia Tech on Thursday
North Carolina — N.C. State's football team prepares for a Thursday night home game against Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack is having to do a mid-season re-evaluation because their chances of winning the A.C.C. are slim to none. Their starting quarterback Devin Leary is injured and done for the year....
