Penn State women's hockey sticks in same spot in USCHO rankings ahead of Game 2 against Franklin Pierce

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Undefeated No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, looking to up intensity
At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend. Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers
Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
Digital Collegian
USCHO moves Penn State men's hockey up 2 spots in latest Division I rankings after recent series sweep
For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll. After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country. If 6-0 Penn State is to keep...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey takes down Franklin Pierce in Game 2, sweeps 1st series at home
Can’t ask for much more en route to a season-first series sweep. After its 6-0 victory over Franklin Pierce on Sunday, Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena with hopes of accomplishing that very goal — and it didn’t disappoint, winning 4-1. Penn State came out shooting...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Katie DeSa steps up, earns first career win
Within Penn State’s 4-1 win against Franklin Pierce, it saw a new face step up at the goalie position. Looking for its first win streak of the season, the blue and white turned to a freshman to lead the defense. Freshman goalie Katie DeSa was given the start at...
Digital Collegian
Next one-up mentality allows Penn State women’s volleyball's players to improve and find comfort
That’s been one of the main memos for this Penn State squad throughout much of this season. Thus far, the Nittany Lions have made adjustments to their lineups, whether it’s to the starting seven or quick in-game adjustments. But this was of no surprise to anyone on the team, as coach Katie Schumacher has preached this all season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer heads to Wisconsin for Round 1 of Big Ten Tournament on Oct. 30
The Big Ten women’s soccer tournament kicks off on Sunday with all of the first-round matchups being played at the higher seeds’ campuses. Sixth-seeded Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the third-seeded Badgers. Approaching the start of the championship, Michigan State and Northwestern claim...
Digital Collegian
Strong team defense from each side underscores Penn State men’s soccer defeat to Rutgers at home
In an important game for two teams looking to move up the standings, as the regular season’s close and the Big Ten Tournament are nearing, Penn State took on Rutgers at Jeffrey Field while looking for just its second win of the month. The scarlet and black went into...
Digital Collegian
Undefeated Penn State men’s hockey looks to remain disciplined as conference play approaches
To say Penn State is off to a good start to its season might be underselling the 6-0 blue and white. Now the No. 16 team in the country, the Nittany Lions were able to win in both blowout fashion and in high-pressure circumstances throughout most of their first three series.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball falls in 4 sets to unranked Illinois, breaks 3-match winning streak
With a sloppy performance in Champaign, Illinois, Penn State fell to unranked Illinois. In a midweek showdown at historic Huff Hall, the No. 11 Nittany Lions struggled in all facets of the game, lacking that signature offensive and defensive presence and losing its three-match winning streak at the hands of the Illini.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students ‘battle’ through ‘disappointing, unsafe’ student section at 2022 White Out game
Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat. Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey jumps 2 spots in latest NFHCA rankings after handily defeating No. 2 Maryland
Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week. Previously at No. 5, the Nittany Lions passed Louisville and Northwestern and now sit at No. 3. North Carolina, who is still undefeated, remained at the top of the rankings with Maryland below it in second. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer’s comeback bid falls short against Rutgers
Trailing Rutgers by just two points in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season matches remaining, Penn State came in searching for a momentous victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. Despite a hard fought second half, the Nittany Lions came up short, falling 2-1 to Rutgers in their...
Digital Collegian
‘Dynamic personality’ | Penn State football freshman Vega Ioane catching attention in limited action
The 2022 Penn State recruiting class has already made its fair share of waves this fall, from Drew Allar to Nick Singleton to Kaytron Allen to Abdul Carter. However, one of the more surprising members of the group — both for his on-field presence and his journey to Happy Valley — has generated quite a bit of buzz in the past week.
Digital Collegian
‘Bama of the Big Ten’ | Ex-Penn State football players reflect on Ohio State’s ‘elite’ benchmark
Everyone says they want ‘Bama, but for Penn State, it wants Ohio State. James Franklin’s M.O. is to go 1-0 every week and treat each opponent as important as the next. While that has a lot of truth to it, some of the Nittany Lions’ former players described playing the Buckeyes as the culmination of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett, 4 freshmen beat upperclassmen in “eye opening” 1st scrimmage
Micah Shrewsberry isn’t shy about saying who his team’s best player is. Penn State’s leading scorer a season ago, Jalen Pickett has returned for his fifth season of college basketball with a firepower that became clear in the team's first full-team workout. It was on that day...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer player Sam Coffey named to the NWSL Best XI First Team
It's only Sam Coffey's first season in the NWSL, but the 23-year-old is already one of the league's brightest stars. Coffey, a midfielder for Portland Thorns FC was named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI First Team. The former Penn State playmaker is a key piece for Portland, which advanced...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin
It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
Comments / 0