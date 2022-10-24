ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Full Houston Rockets 17-player payroll for 2022-23 NBA season

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tina1_0ikmqZQ400
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets remain one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Yet, entering what is considered by most as the third season of a franchise rebuild, clear signs of optimism are emerging.

The optimism starts with second-year guard Jalen Green, who looks to have picked up where he left off in his dynamic 2021-22 rookie season. In case you forgot, that’s when he finished with an historic scoring burst that led to a spot on the league’s All-Rookie first team.

There’s also Jabari Smith Jr., selected by Houston at No. 3 in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. For Smith, this season offers an opportunity to justify that lofty draft placement and show his potential as a future franchise cornerstone alongside Green.

Combine that duo with promising young players Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, KJ Martin and recently extended guard Kevin Porter Jr., and it’s easy to see the reasons for optimism. That youth is also why the Rockets are a relatively inexpensive team, particularly if excluding dead money in the form of former players (i.e. John Wall).

Here are the full Rockets roster and salaries entering the 2022-23 regular season. This version reflects all moves made to trim from Houston’s 20-man roster at training camp to the NBA’s limit of 15 standard contracts and two two-way deals for the season, such as the recent waiving of veteran big man Derrick Favors.

This list is sorted in ascending order from least to most, financially, during the 2022-23 season, according to HoopsHype salary data. Any potential future earnings for each Rockets player as part of his current contract are noted beneath each photo.

Trevor Hudgins: $508,891 (two way)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px5RR_0ikmqZQ400
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Days: $1,017,781 (two way)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaNek_0ikmqZQ400
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Daishen Nix: $1,563,518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGMNF_0ikmqZQ400
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $1.8 million for 2023-24, $2 million for 2024-25; both nonguaranteed

KJ Martin: $1,782,621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hE38p_0ikmqZQ400
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $1.9 million for 2023-24, nonguaranteed

Garrison Mathews: $2,000,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PcJl_0ikmqZQ400
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2 million for 2023-24, $2.2 million for 2024-25; both nonguaranteed

TyTy Washington: $2,210,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2R8S_0ikmqZQ400
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.3 million for 2023-24, $2.4 million for 2024-25, $4.4 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

Josh Christopher: $2,372,160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Etwm_0ikmqZQ400
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.5 million for 2023-24, $4.3 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Usman Garuba: $2,471,160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Yc37_0ikmqZQ400
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.6 million for 2023-24, $4.4 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Bruno Fernando: $2,717,391

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5qFq_0ikmqZQ400
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $2.6 million for 2023-24, $2.7 million for 2024-25, $2.9 million for 2025-26; all nonguaranteed

Kevin Porter Jr.: $3,217,631

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFKNO_0ikmqZQ400
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $18.2 million per year through 2026-27; every season after 2023-24 is nonguaranteed

Tari Eason: $3,359,160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuIhA_0ikmqZQ400
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $3.5 million for 2023-24, $3.7 million for 2024-25, $5.7 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3ySM_0ikmqZQ400
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Boban Marjanovic: $3,500,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRWYJ_0ikmqZQ400
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jae’Sean Tate: $7,065,217

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AZYO_0ikmqZQ400
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $6.5 million for 2023-24, $7.1 million for 2024-25; final season is a team option

Jabari Smith Jr.: $8,882,640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pceQ9_0ikmqZQ400
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $9.3 million for 2023-24, $9.8 million for 2024-25, $12.4 million for 2025-26; final two seasons are team options

Jalen Green: $9,441,840

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSslT_0ikmqZQ400
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $9.9 million for 2023-24, $12.5 million for 2024-25; both seasons are team options

Eric Gordon: $19,568,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsvct_0ikmqZQ400
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons of current contract beyond 2022-23: $20.9 million for 2023-24, nonguaranteed

2022-23 dead/retained cap figures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSwZR_0ikmqZQ400
Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP
  • John Wall: $40,866,760
  • Derrick Favors: $10,183,800
  • Moe Harkless: $4,564,980
  • Ty Jerome: $4,220,057
  • Theo Maledon: $1,900,000
  • DJ Augustin: $333,333
  • Troy Williams: $122,741

These are players who were previously waived by the Rockets, but are still being paid this season based on the financial terms of their contract at the time of each player’s release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who has the best chance to win the NBA title this season?

Who has the best chance to win the NBA title this season? Could it be the analysts’ preseason favorite, the Philadelphia 76ers? Might the Brooklyn Nets finally put things together with their star-studded roster? The Miami Heat are a perennial threat to be in the mix for a title, and the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer the middling teams they have been in the recent past.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero continues hot start with near 30-point game

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero continued his hot start to the season on Wednesday, and the performance nearly resulted in his first career 30-point game. Banchero produced a career-high 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and one steal in a 103-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished the contest by shooting 10-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, in 37 minutes.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Rank at No. 4 in Week 2 NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are off to a nice 2-1 start, with their sole loss coming at the hands of Damian Lillard in overtime of their Friday night meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Suns still have a few kinks to work out of their lineup, Phoenix has ultimately...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics co-Governors Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca reflect on the Big 3 era

The Boston Celtics recently won the 1,000th game since the ownership group led by the ball club’s co-govorners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca bought the team two decades ago. Since that eventful investment went down, the Celtics have won an NBA title (2008), three Eastern Conference championships (2008, 2010 and 2022), and eight Atlantic Division titles (2005, 2008-11, 2017 and 2022).
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy