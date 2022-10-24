Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
njbmagazine.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College Announce Merger Plans
Bloomfield College and Montclair State University (MSU) announced today that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an Agreement and Plan of Merger. The document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
paramuspost.com
College Cuts Ribbon on Small Business Support Office
PARAMUS, N.J. – In just six months, Bergen Community College students have assisted nearly 500 local entrepreneurs in bouncing back post-COVID as “small business support specialists” through a collaboration with the Bergen County Business Resource Network. This nationally heralded program has received recognition from numerous media outlets,...
wrnjradio.com
All Atlantic Health System Medical Centers earn national recognition for quality care
NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System medical centers are leaders in New Jersey and across the nation when it comes to delivering high quality care and superior patient outcomes across numerous specialties according to the Healthgrades 2023 Report to the Nation, released today. Morristown Medical Center is the only...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York
In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
paramuspost.com
Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference
Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
paramuspost.com
Valley Dietitian and Health Coach Publishes Book on Experience as a Caregiver
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 26, 2022 – Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC, a registered dietitian and health coach at The Valley Hospital Breast Center, has published The Farewell Tour: A Caregiver’s Guide to Stress Management, Sane Nutrition, and Better Sleep. “The idea for this book formed when my...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
paramuspost.com
Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 21, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New...
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
paramuspost.com
FREE GOLF FOR VETERANS AND SERVICE MEMBERS IN BERGEN COUNTY ON VETERAN’S DAY
Veterans and Service Members can receive one free round of golf or participate in Veterans Day Scramble Tournament. HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, the County Parks Department, and the County’s Division of Veteran Services announce that all Bergen County Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the County’s six golf courses on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. To ensure availability, this year, Veterans will be able to reserve a tee-time in advance by calling the County’s Division of Veteran Services during normal business hours at 201-336-6325. Reservations must be made by November 3 at 4pm.
paramuspost.com
FAIRVIEW PANTRY KICKS OFF COLLABORATIVE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Franciscan Community Development Center Partners with Local Government and Nonprofits to repair building and restore service to over 3,000 individuals. (Fairview, N.J.) – Today Bergen County officials joined the Franciscan Community Development Center (FCDC) for the kickoff of an important construction project to revitalize the food pantry that serves approximately 3000 clients in the Fairview area. The FCDC has been in operation since 2006 and continues to be one of the most crucial food distributors in the area, especially after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
paramuspost.com
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
rew-online.com
New Jersey’s First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark’s South Ward
A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. If...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
Comments / 0