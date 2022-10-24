ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College Announce Merger Plans

Bloomfield College and Montclair State University (MSU) announced today that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an Agreement and Plan of Merger. The document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

College Cuts Ribbon on Small Business Support Office

PARAMUS, N.J. – In just six months, Bergen Community College students have assisted nearly 500 local entrepreneurs in bouncing back post-COVID as “small business support specialists” through a collaboration with the Bergen County Business Resource Network. This nationally heralded program has received recognition from numerous media outlets,...
PARAMUS, NJ
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

Bergen New Bridge Joined With New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking for Healthcare Conference

Conference educated attendees on the importance of compassion & safe environments for survivors. (Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) held a trauma-informed and survivor-inclusive virtual Healthcare Conference on Saturday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bergen New Bridge was proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of the conference which included peer-lead workshops on creating safety and community and how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking. It was aimed at everyone working in healthcare, from support staff to clinicians, as well as interested community members.
PARAMUS, NJ
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
paramuspost.com

Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 21, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
paramuspost.com

FREE GOLF FOR VETERANS AND SERVICE MEMBERS IN BERGEN COUNTY ON VETERAN’S DAY

Veterans and Service Members can receive one free round of golf or participate in Veterans Day Scramble Tournament. HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, the County Parks Department, and the County’s Division of Veteran Services announce that all Bergen County Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the County’s six golf courses on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. To ensure availability, this year, Veterans will be able to reserve a tee-time in advance by calling the County’s Division of Veteran Services during normal business hours at 201-336-6325. Reservations must be made by November 3 at 4pm.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

FAIRVIEW PANTRY KICKS OFF COLLABORATIVE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Franciscan Community Development Center Partners with Local Government and Nonprofits to repair building and restore service to over 3,000 individuals. (Fairview, N.J.) – Today Bergen County officials joined the Franciscan Community Development Center (FCDC) for the kickoff of an important construction project to revitalize the food pantry that serves approximately 3000 clients in the Fairview area. The FCDC has been in operation since 2006 and continues to be one of the most crucial food distributors in the area, especially after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ

