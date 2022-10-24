Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From Decision Day (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 17, “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start.”]. The big moment has come for Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples as they take the giant leap to either commit or cut ties on Decision Day.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Reflects on Hetty’s Season 2 Growth & Facing Nemesis Molly
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 5, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”]. Ghosts is reaching into the Gilded Age past for its second-ever Halloween installment, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”. Unlike the past Hetty-centric (Rebecca Wisocky)...
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities. The Setting. Buongiorno...
tvinsider.com
How ‘Manifest’s Move to Netflix Gave the Show ‘A Ton of Freedom’ (VIDEO)
It’s been over a year since Manifest was saved by Netflix after being canceled by NBC after three seasons. And of course, with the move to streaming, viewers may expect some changes for the sci-fi mystery drama — but what exactly are those changes?. Fans have nothing to...
tvinsider.com
‘Reboot’ Cast & Creators Address Season 1 Finale Cliffhangers
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Reboot, Season 1, Episode 8, “Who’s the Boss.”]. Hulu‘s meta-comedy Reboot left viewers on quite a few hooks as its first season came to a close with the installment, “Who’s the Boss.”. Following the production of a...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Rowan Ward Lands Final Spot in the Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! has found its final Tournament of Champions competitor as Rowan Ward was crowned Jeopardy! Second Chance’s Week 2 winner following Week 1’s Jessica Stephens. The non-binary player and fan favorite is a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, and they will soon face a handful of other strong Jeopardy! competitors in the highly-anticipated Tournament of Champions which kicks off on Monday, October 31. Ward earned a spot among the Second Chance ranks after they nobly played against Matt Amodio and nearly beat the multi-game-winner.
tvinsider.com
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.
tvinsider.com
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast
The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43’s Worst Social Player Cuts Merge Dream Short (RECAP)
Merge, baby. Merge! After Geo’s elimination last week, it was time to bring Baka, Coco, and Vesi together as one. The annual merge was announced quickly in the beginning of Survivor Season 43 Episode 6 on October 26, and the squabbling tribes were all smiles meeting their one big team. But there was apprehension behind the grins. With no official merge buffs, the players knew a twist was coming.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
tvinsider.com
‘The Masked Singer’: Beetle Says He ‘Wasn’t Amazed’ He Was Guessed After Clues
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5 “Muppets Night.”]. Unfortunately, fans could only chant the name of one of the latest Masked Singer eliminated contestants for one episode. On “Muppets Night,” both Beetle — revealed to be talk show host Jerry Springer — and Robo Girl — Kat Graham, who did advance after last week’s performance — were eliminated. The Lambs are moving on.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’ Boss Teases ‘Top Gun’-Style Nail-Biter in Aiden-Focused Episode
In Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles opening sequence, a thrilling Top Gun-style F-35 Navy training exercise turns into a nail-biter as a plane gets in trouble and the pilot ejects. Turns out it’s Special Agent Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) son!. Aiden (Tye White) survives, much to the...
tvinsider.com
‘Girls5eva’ Renewed for Season 3 and Moves to Netflix From Peacock
Netflix is greenlighting Season 3 of Girls5eva following its run on Peacock. The musical comedy series from creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino sees her executive produce alongside Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian. Moving forward, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Girls5eva Season 3...
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Cast on Season 2: ‘This Is a Dangerous World’ (VIDEO)
Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’: Tawny Newsome on Mariner’s Decision, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale.]. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) might have started out the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale away from Starfleet, but by the end of it, she was back where she belongs. But where will her...
tvinsider.com
Jonathan Pryce Defends ‘The Crown’ After Judi Dench Slams Netflix Series
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce, who portrays Prince Philip in the upcoming fifth season of the royal drama, has spoken out against those who have recently criticized the Netflix series. Speaking to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor said he’s “bitterly disappointed” by his “fellow artistes” who have slammed the show in...
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Why Is Maggie Crying? (VIDEO)
There isn’t much that we can imagine would make tough-as-nails Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) cry at this point on The Walking Dead. But in this exclusive sneak peek above from the AMC zombie drama’s October 30 episode, “Outpost 22,” something is clearly up. “They just ripped...
tvinsider.com
Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad’ Season 2 Gets Rescued by Roku
After being pulled from TBS’ lineup earlier this year, the second season of Nasim Pedrad’s coming-of-age comedy series Chad will run on The Roku Channel. The show was one of many scripted casualties at the network following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Now Roku, which previously acquired Quibi‘s library, will show the second season, which was originally set to debut in April and then in July. Roku will also carry the non-exclusive rights to Chad’s first season, which was the number 1 new scripted comedy for the network at the time.
tvinsider.com
‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 on CW, EPs Promise ‘Worthy and Resonant Payoff’
Sad news for Nancy Drew fans, as The CW confirms that the upcoming fourth season of the series will be its last. Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor released a joint statement on the decision. “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality, and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and among our studio and network partners,” they said.
tvinsider.com
‘Barry’ Star Joanna Sotomura & More Join Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Sunny’
Apple TV+‘s upcoming dark comedy Sunny, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones, has rounded out its cast with five more additions, including Barry star Joanna Sotomura. According to Deadline, Sotomura will be joined by Judy Ongg (Doctor-X), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), YOU (Nobody Knows), and singer-songwriter annie the...
