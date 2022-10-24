After being pulled from TBS’ lineup earlier this year, the second season of Nasim Pedrad’s coming-of-age comedy series Chad will run on The Roku Channel. The show was one of many scripted casualties at the network following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Now Roku, which previously acquired Quibi‘s library, will show the second season, which was originally set to debut in April and then in July. Roku will also carry the non-exclusive rights to Chad’s first season, which was the number 1 new scripted comedy for the network at the time.

