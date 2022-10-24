Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City Restaurant's Over-the-Top Christmas Decor Is Incredible
We're totally booking at table at Rolf's this season.
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
paramuspost.com
County, Teaneck Creek Conservancy Celebrate Eco-Restoration of Teaneck Creek Park
TEANECK, NJ – On Wednesday, October 19, the County of Bergen and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy (TCC) celebrated the eco-restoration of Teaneck Creek Park, a tributary of the Overpeck Lake. The Bergen County Parks Department broke ground on the $7 million ecological restoration in September 2020 to enhance the...
Costume store in New Jersey closing after 37 years, last day NYE
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — For Cliff Witmyer, this Halloween season is bittersweet. He opened the Fun Ghoul Costume Company 37 years ago in Rutherford, N.J. But soon, he will be closing the shop for good. “It was a lifelong dream to be in business for myself and that’s a fulfillment that a lot of people […]
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
NYC Sushi Restaurant To Open First N.J. Location
A New York City-based sushi restaurant has touched down in the Garden State. Japanese eatery Nami Nori debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori also now operates two New York locations — West Village and Williamsburg — in addition to the new N.J. spot. The West Village restaurant was Nami Nori’s first spot which opened in 2019 per N.J. Advance Media.
Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck
Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze. Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26. The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down. No injuries...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
bananatreenews.today
Glen Rock Police Blotter Oct. 17th – Oct. 23, 2022
During the period between October 17, 2022, through October 23, 2022, members of the GRPD handled 267 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 2:49 PM – A Glen Rock resident reported the theft of their Dahon Mariner Foldable Bicycle, valued at $849.00, from the bike rack located at the Bergen Line Train Station near Borough Hall. This reportedly occurred on October 17th between 8 AM and 4 PM. According to the complainant, they had secured the bicycle to the rack with a combination lock, which they thought was locked. However, when the bicycle was discovered missing the lock was still on the rack and there were no signs of the lock being cut or pried open.
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
roi-nj.com
Glenpointe’s Marketplace now open — fresh meals and locally sourced treats come to Teaneck (SLIDESHOW)
Marketplace, an urban eatery, is officially open at Glenpointe in Teaneck. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises and county and town officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant, located in the Atrium at the Glenpointe corporate campus at 400 Frank W. Burr Blvd. The new facility...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Hoboken Street Fight That Knocked Duo Unconscious Captured In Viral Video
Police in Hoboken are investigating a street fight captured in a viral video that left two people unconscious over the weekend. "Everybody down!" one person yells repeatedly in the 20-second clip shared by HudPost. According to city police, the incident occurred 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Hudson and...
When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC
Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
wbgo.org
Modern Day Recreation Complex Coming To Middlesex County
New recreation opportunities and major improvements are coming to a complex in Middlesex County. The Veterans Memorial Youth League Complex Park in Perth Amboy is being transformed into a modern day recreation complex. New artificial multi sport fields, batting cages, walking and biking trails, a pond for fishing and boating are all coming by year 2024. Mayor Helmin Caba says the renovations represent social and economic growth for the community.
