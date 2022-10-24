ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

PIX11

Costume store in New Jersey closing after 37 years, last day NYE

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — For Cliff Witmyer, this Halloween season is bittersweet. He opened the Fun Ghoul Costume Company 37 years ago in Rutherford, N.J. But soon, he will be closing the shop for good. “It was a lifelong dream to be in business for myself and that’s a fulfillment that a lot of people […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

NYC Sushi Restaurant To Open First N.J. Location

A New York City-based sushi restaurant has touched down in the Garden State. Japanese eatery Nami Nori debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori also now operates two New York locations — West Village and Williamsburg — in addition to the new N.J. spot. The West Village restaurant was Nami Nori’s first spot which opened in 2019 per N.J. Advance Media.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze. Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26. The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down. No injuries...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
bananatreenews.today

Glen Rock Police Blotter Oct. 17th – Oct. 23, 2022

During the period between October 17, 2022, through October 23, 2022, members of the GRPD handled 267 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 2:49 PM – A Glen Rock resident reported the theft of their Dahon Mariner Foldable Bicycle, valued at $849.00, from the bike rack located at the Bergen Line Train Station near Borough Hall. This reportedly occurred on October 17th between 8 AM and 4 PM. According to the complainant, they had secured the bicycle to the rack with a combination lock, which they thought was locked. However, when the bicycle was discovered missing the lock was still on the rack and there were no signs of the lock being cut or pried open.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022

A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
96.9 WOUR

When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
wbgo.org

Modern Day Recreation Complex Coming To Middlesex County

New recreation opportunities and major improvements are coming to a complex in Middlesex County. The Veterans Memorial Youth League Complex Park in Perth Amboy is being transformed into a modern day recreation complex. New artificial multi sport fields, batting cages, walking and biking trails, a pond for fishing and boating are all coming by year 2024. Mayor Helmin Caba says the renovations represent social and economic growth for the community.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

