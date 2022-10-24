ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
LOUISIANA STATE
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community’s Help

A local business is asking for the community's help. Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community. According to the post, Caroline & Company is looking for the identity of the woman that is shown in the pictures below. The post goes on to say that the woman who is in the photos entered the store on Sunday around 1:12 pm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

