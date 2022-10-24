The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz immediately brings up images of the original Type 2 Microbus because it has that same iconic shape and look. And while our brains are on the hazy, nostalgia-dripping topic of Type 2s... naturally they drift over to that van's more sought-after Westfalia variant, the Microbus camper conversion with a pop-up roof. While VW won't be offering the ID Buzz with that roof conversion—at least, it hasn't said so yet—we might have found the next-best thing: the Ququq BusBox camperbox module that's made just for the Buzz. It might just bring your dreams of owning a modern-day, all-electric VW camper into reality.

