GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Looks Like the New 2023 Honda Accord Is Borrowing the CR-V’s Style, Adding Google Maps
Here's your first look at the 11th-gen Honda Accord. The car will come with hybrid power, the company's biggest touchscreen, and phone-free Google Maps.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen's New ID Buzz EV Van Already Has a Slide-In Camper Unit
The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz immediately brings up images of the original Type 2 Microbus because it has that same iconic shape and look. And while our brains are on the hazy, nostalgia-dripping topic of Type 2s... naturally they drift over to that van's more sought-after Westfalia variant, the Microbus camper conversion with a pop-up roof. While VW won't be offering the ID Buzz with that roof conversion—at least, it hasn't said so yet—we might have found the next-best thing: the Ququq BusBox camperbox module that's made just for the Buzz. It might just bring your dreams of owning a modern-day, all-electric VW camper into reality.
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Tesla Could Cut Production Costs By Half, Igniting Rumors Of Cheaper Tesla Model
During Tesla’s latest earnings call, Elon Musk said that the EV maker is working on a new platform that could slash its production costs by half. This cheaper platform would be the company’s third, and it’s stoking rumors about the long-forgotten $25,000 Tesla, anecdotally known as the Tesla Model 2, according to Automotive News.
Jalopnik
What Car Should Never Have Been Killed Off?
You know that feeling of your favorite TV show getting canceled before it was supposed to? How about your preferable fast food place taking your favorite item off the menu? It sucks, doesn’t it? Let’s apply that same logic to cars. It’s what brings us to today’s question.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
Jalopnik
Watch How Many Steps it Takes to Start the AMG One
After five long years, AMG One production finally began this summer in the U.K. The hybrid hypercar was first shown and announced way back in 2017. It’s a literal Formula 1 drivetrain wedged into a street-legal car, and it’s probably one of the coolest road cars to ever be produced. But it’s also complicated as hell, which comes with the territory, of course. Now we finally have proof of just how complicated it is.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
Jalopnik
Ram's Plan to Sell Trucks in Australia Is to Let a Local Factory Do the RHD Conversion
If you want to sell your left-hand-drive vehicles in a country that drives on the left, you’re going to have to figure out a way to make them right-hand drive. Usually, automakers do it from the factory, but that’s expensive, which means a lot of vehicles never make it to those countries. But Ram’s taking a different approach with Australia: Just shipping left-hand-drive trucks over and having a local company convert them.
Ford And VW Pull Plug On Argo AI Autonomous Driving Company
Autonomous driving research has made great strides in recent years. Enhanced driver assistance features like Ford's BlueCruise, General Motors' Super Cruise, and Tesla's much maligned "Full Self-Driving" systems are showing up in new models regularly. It only makes sense that automakers are dumping tons of money into research, particularly since autonomous driving has the potential to not only assist drivers on the road in avoiding accidents, but applied in secondary roles like taxis and shuttle buses. Just how soon it will be market-ready, however, has been a topic of some controversy, and now one of the biggest names, Argo AI, is getting shut down.
Jalopnik
Ford Is the Latest Automaker to Exit Russia
Ford is the latest automaker added to the the growing list of companies exiting Russia. Reuters said Wednesday that the Blue Oval is finalized with a joint venture in Russia called Sollers Ford — selling 49 percent of its shares. The cost of those shares has said to be at a “nominal value.”
Jalopnik
Rivian Temporarily Discontinues R1T's Powered Tonneau Cover Because It Keeps Breaking
If you’re the proud owner of a Rivian R1T who’s less proud of your electric pickup’s power-retractable tonneau cover, Rivian’s not so pleased with it either. The powered tonneau has proven unreliable for some customers, who’ve reported jerky, noisy operation and, in the worst cases, an inability to open completely. The startup truck maker recently sent emails out to R1T reservation holders who had optioned the powered tonneau and are still waiting for their trucks, announcing that the option has been discontinued while Rivian works on a solution.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Tesla Slashed Prices in China
Elon Musk cut nine percent off the price of a new Tesla, but only if it’s one made and sold in China; Hyundai wants you to know that it’s a luxury carmaker now; and the U.S. is gonna need to mine a whole lot more lithium for all these upcoming EVs. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, October 24, 2022.
theenergymix.com
Renewable Electricity May Soon Cost U.S. Buyers Next to Nothing
Solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the United States could be signed for less than one cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding, concludes an analysis by investment banking giant Crédit Suisse. “There may be solar power projects whose levelized cost of electricity (LCOE)...
Jalopnik
This Vintage Tank Simulator Is Powered by a Tiny Camera on a Scale Model Landscape
So, you think your iRacing sim rig is pretty outrageous, huh? Sure, it’s got a full-motion base and it’s powered by a real hot-rod of a PC, but I’m here to tell you that your rig is crap and that the Swiss built the ultimate sim rig in the 1970s —to teach soldiers how to drive tanks. Why they’d need to, I can’t say (this is Switzerland, after all), but it’s cool anyway.
