Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
tdalabamamag.com
Brian Kelly excited to take on Alabama after bye week: “That’s why I came to LSU.”
Brian Kelly gets his third opportunity to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team. His first two chances came as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a shot in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to conclude the 2012 season. He got embarrassed both times, which led to his arrival to the Southeastern Conference and becoming the head coach for Louisiana State University. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers are now 6-2 on the year.
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Brian Branch raves about Eli Ricks’ performance from MSU game
Alabama’s defensive secondary had one of its best games of the season against Mississippi State. It created 15 pass breakups and allowed two completions over 20 yards. Eli Ricks played a massive role in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As a transfer from Louisiana State University, the California native earned his first career start at cornerback for the Tide. He prepared throughout the week of practice and brought the energy that Alabama needed on defense. Ricks forced five incomplete passes, including four breakups to share the team lead. He separated wide receivers from the ball, played with perfect technique, got his head turned to the ball, and did not commit a penalty. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder elevated the performances of Kool-Aid McKinstry (four breakups), Brian Branch (two breakups), DeMarcco Hellams (two breakups), and Malachi Moore (two breakups).
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers 4-Star QB Walker White
Walker White reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday. White attends Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Arkansas product holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and others. White’s Alabama offer came after a conversation with Nick Saban.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing
Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football BYE week Tuesday practice
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday during its BYE week. Highlights from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice can be streamed above.
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking to ‘create roles’ for receiver Tyler Harrell down the stretch
Alabama fans were happy to finally see Tyler Harrell on the field against Mississippi State, but is this a sign of things to come for the transfer wide receiver from Louisville?. He caught one pass for 12 yards versus the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Coach Nick Saban updated reporters...
tdalabamamag.com
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU
Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches name eight players of the week from Mississippi State win
The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU
DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
tdalabamamag.com
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
tdalabamamag.com
Has Eli Ricks single-handedly improved Alabama’s secondary ?
Was Alabama truly saving Eli Ricks for the second half of the season?. Crimson Tide fans are having this conversation amongst themselves. Nick Saban said the transfer cornerback earned the starting nod opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry against Mississippi State. Ricks, a former standout at Louisiana State University, prepared for the moment and brought an energy that the Tide lacked on defense. In his first career start, the California native shut down Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ passing game. Ricks earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from Alabama’s coaching staff and Pro Football Focus highlighted his impressive performance. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder got targeted 10 times, but he allowed one catch for 19 yards. Ricks recorded four pass breakups (shared team lead), but he got credited with five forced incompletions.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
