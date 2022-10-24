ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Brian Kelly excited to take on Alabama after bye week: “That’s why I came to LSU.”

Brian Kelly gets his third opportunity to defeat a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team. His first two chances came as Notre Dame’s head coach, including a shot in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to conclude the 2012 season. He got embarrassed both times, which led to his arrival to the Southeastern Conference and becoming the head coach for Louisiana State University. After a season-opening loss to Florida State, the Tigers are now 6-2 on the year.
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
Alabama DB Brian Branch raves about Eli Ricks’ performance from MSU game

Alabama’s defensive secondary had one of its best games of the season against Mississippi State. It created 15 pass breakups and allowed two completions over 20 yards. Eli Ricks played a massive role in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As a transfer from Louisiana State University, the California native earned his first career start at cornerback for the Tide. He prepared throughout the week of practice and brought the energy that Alabama needed on defense. Ricks forced five incomplete passes, including four breakups to share the team lead. He separated wide receivers from the ball, played with perfect technique, got his head turned to the ball, and did not commit a penalty. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder elevated the performances of Kool-Aid McKinstry (four breakups), Brian Branch (two breakups), DeMarcco Hellams (two breakups), and Malachi Moore (two breakups).
Nick Saban offers 4-Star QB Walker White

Walker White reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday. White attends Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Arkansas product holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and others. White’s Alabama offer came after a conversation with Nick Saban.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing

Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU

Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
Alabama coaches name eight players of the week from Mississippi State win

The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.
Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week

Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU

DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
Has Eli Ricks single-handedly improved Alabama’s secondary ?

Was Alabama truly saving Eli Ricks for the second half of the season?. Crimson Tide fans are having this conversation amongst themselves. Nick Saban said the transfer cornerback earned the starting nod opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry against Mississippi State. Ricks, a former standout at Louisiana State University, prepared for the moment and brought an energy that the Tide lacked on defense. In his first career start, the California native shut down Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ passing game. Ricks earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from Alabama’s coaching staff and Pro Football Focus highlighted his impressive performance. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder got targeted 10 times, but he allowed one catch for 19 yards. Ricks recorded four pass breakups (shared team lead), but he got credited with five forced incompletions.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
