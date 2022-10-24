ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: 7 Dates You Should Know

On Friday night, hours after this story was published, a federal appeals court granted a stay that temporarily blocks the White House's student loan forgiveness plan, preventing it from canceling any debt until certain legal developments are resolved. The Biden administration had previously been scheduled to start processing applications this...
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Justice Department argues Biden's student debt relief program is lawful

The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy.But if the court must put the program on hold, pending appeal, the department argues that the court should only do so in states where state attorneys general sued. On Friday, the 8th Circuit issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states, after a lower court had ruled that their September...
