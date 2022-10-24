Read full article on original website
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
The Biden administration swears its online student-loan forgiveness application can support a flood of borrowers seeking relief, even after past hiccups: 'We can handle the traffic'
While the student aid website crashed after Biden announced student-loan forgiveness, officials said that won't happen to the debt relief application.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Why More Than 7 Million Borrowers Won’t Get Assistance
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: 7 Dates You Should Know
On Friday night, hours after this story was published, a federal appeals court granted a stay that temporarily blocks the White House's student loan forgiveness plan, preventing it from canceling any debt until certain legal developments are resolved. The Biden administration had previously been scheduled to start processing applications this...
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Justice Department argues Biden's student debt relief program is lawful
The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy.But if the court must put the program on hold, pending appeal, the department argues that the court should only do so in states where state attorneys general sued. On Friday, the 8th Circuit issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states, after a lower court had ruled that their September...
Student loan borrowers should have been able to apply for forgiveness already. Now, they have to wait at least 2 more weeks
The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loan until at least Oct. 17. The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loans until at least Oct. 23, the second time the application has been delayed as legal battles pile up. That’s...
