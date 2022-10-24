ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets RB Breece Hall reportedly has torn ACL, ending promising rookie season

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fvme0_0ikmo16500

New York Jets running back Breece Hall's promising rookie season appears to be over.

According to multiple sources, tests show that Hall tore his ACL in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, effectively ending his first season in the NFL.

Hall's fateful fall came late in the second quarter. He was hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left and went directly into the medical tent. When he emerged, he walked to a cart under his own power and was driven to the locker room.

This is a huge blow to the resurgent Jets, who have a 5-2 record and are one of the great shocks of the NFL season so far. Before the injury, Hall was a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year honors and was having a fantastic first season. Coming into Week 7, he led the team with 609 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns. He's a major player in the Jets offense, and showed as much on Sunday when he ripped off a glorious 62-yard touchdown run with lightning speed.

The Jets knew pretty quickly on Sunday that Hall's injury was trouble. Following the game, head coach Robert Saleh told the media that the initial diagnosis was "not good."

Despite the injury and the grim prognosis, Hall was still excited to cheer his team when they beat the Broncos 16-9.

And even after reports of his torn ACL made the rounds, Hall was as positive as ever.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa

One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Designate OL Tom Compton To Return

Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016. Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season....
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster

The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy