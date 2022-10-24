Read full article on original website
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on “limitless” opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
makeuseof.com
5 Hackathon Roles for Non-Coders
If you want to participate in a hackathon but are worried that you do not have the necessary "tech" skills, here's some good news: you don't have to be a programmer or coder to participate. A hackathon team comprising mainly developers and programmers may not be the perfect recipe for success.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
7 Outdated Technology and the Professions That Still Use Them
Today's world is filled with new technologies that emulate humans. We have robots manning industrial assembly lines and Google's Waymo self-driving ride-hailing service. Increasing automation has led to the imagining of a dystopian future where you'll be out of work and robots will overrun the world. However, some argue that automation may not necessarily lead to job loss.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain in the supply chain – What does the future look like?
A modern supply chain typically consists of hundreds of stages managed by dozens of specialists who work with tons of documents all over the world. Logistics processes may drag on for weeks or even months. As the shipping industry is becoming more complex, there is less and less transparency in communication between its participants. The large number of logistics companies crowding the space makes it problematic to detect violations. According to a joint study by Accenture and logistics giant DHL, more than 500,000 shipping companies in the US are causing data siloing and transparency issues. According to the report, blockchain can solve many of the problems plaguing logistics and supply chain management.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
CoinTelegraph
LBank Labs invites Czhang to join as investment group member
Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 26, 2022 — Crypto investment group LBank Labs welcomes new member Czhang to its investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.
TechCrunch
Human Impact Capital is a new $50M fund investing in social impact startups
I spoke with the fund’s manager, Lucas Paul, to find out what drove the creation of the fund and its investment thesis. “We are convinced that innovation is key to overcoming the biggest social challenges of our time, and we are dedicated to contributing to a better future and supporting innovation through investments in social impact startups,” said Paul in an interview with TechCrunch. “Entrepreneurs providing solutions to these social problems will advance our society and lay the foundation for the generations to come. While impact VC investments are on the rise, 75% of those flow into environmental topics.”
makeuseof.com
4 Advanced PivotTable Functions for the Best Data Analysis in Microsoft Excel
You shouldn't underestimate pivot tables in Excel. That's because Excel's PivotTables will deliver everything you'll need for data analysis. From condensing rows of data to deriving sums and grouping similar columns, there is a bit of everything in pivot tables. However, data analysis may not be as straightforward as it...
makeuseof.com
What Is Chainlink (LINK) and How Does It Work?
Chainlink now stands as one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the industry today. While this asset doesn't meet the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum in its popularity, it has certainly secured itself a respectable position in the market. But what exactly is Chainlink? Is it just a cryptocurrency or something more?
makeuseof.com
The Celsius Crypto Collapse Explained: How Much Did Users Lose?
Celsius has been a horrendous wreck for months. The fintech outfit first filed for bankruptcy in June 2022, taking millions of dollars worth of users' funds with it. Then, on October 13, 2022, a new search tool that generates a "leaderboard" indicating how much each Celsius customer has lost since the company's bankruptcy was released. This tool, called CelsiusNetworth, appeared to use Celsius's customer information database—revealing personal information and further damaging Celsius' reputation.
makeuseof.com
Why Is Luna Classic Burning Its Tokens?
The crypto industry is never far from controversy. In mid-2022, the scandal surrounding Terraform Labs, the company behind the now infamous Luna token, heralded a huge fall in crypto prices. A massive sell-off of Terraform Labs' stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) led to Luna losing almost 99% of its value. The aftermath...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech Partners with LIVALL for Mobility Product Launch
Telefónica Tech strengthens its value proposition with the creation of a new product category, Sustainable Mobility, which will include the portfolio of the preventive security technology company LIVALL . To this end, both companies have signed an agreement whereby Telefónica Tech becomes a strategic and exclusive partner of LIVALL...
TradeCentric, Coupa Collaborate on eProcurement Solutions
Integration and automation provider TradeCentric and business spend management platform Coupa Software are enhancing their collaboration to help businesses discover solutions that optimize their spend and reduce risk. With this collaboration, TradeCentric is strengthening its presence on the Coupa App Marketplace, a platform that connects businesses with certified solutions for...
coingeek.com
UnionBank of the Philippines introduces new NFT trading platform
Filipino banking giant UnionBank has thrown its hat in the non-fungible token (NFT) race by launching a trading platform for digital collectibles. The platform is the brainchild of UBX, the fintech arm of the bank, in partnership with art-tech startup Unit 256 Ventures. Dubbed “Artifract,” the platform is considered the...
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
