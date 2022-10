Clare and Evart are among nine Michigan communities in line to share $15 million in state-funded water system improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to drive economic growth and vibrancy.

CLARE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO