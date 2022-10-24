Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
Celebrate fall in Lancaster with beer garden and Happy Harvest festival
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Beer Gardens will return for a one-day event in Conestoga Pines Park on Saturday, Nov. 5. It will be immediately followed by Happy Harvest, an evening dedicated to celebrating the fall season as a community. Admission to both events is free. The beer garden will...
Vibe captures Best of Show at Gettysburg Halloween Parade
Vibe Performing Arts captured Best of Show in the annual Gettysburg Halloween Parade, hosted by Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg and presented by Gettysburg Trading Post. Hundreds of people packed borough streets to watch more than 60 entries travel west on York Street, through Lincoln Square and south on Baltimore Street. Bill O’Brien from Rocky 98.5 served as emcee for the evening.
abc27.com
Lancaster native to compete on this season of ‘Lego Masters’
(WHTM) — A Lancaster native is bringing his special talent to this season of the Fox network television show “Lego Masters,” according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Dominic Forte, who currently resides in Lancaster and works for the Lego store Brick Heads on Lititz Pike, has a...
The Belmont brings terror to the stage with a Stephen King classic | Center Stage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, an iconic Stephen King character realizes his life hangs in between the margins of his next book, as the Belmont Theatre in York brings to life a stage version of 'Misery." If a psychological thriller...
‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ singer Elle King to perform in Harrisburg
Singer-songwriter Ella King, with special guest Red Clay Strays, will perform at XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg, on Feb. 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. The show is part of Harrisburg University’s concert series. King is a...
Trunk or Treat at Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club: photos
A Trunk or Treat event hosted by P.U.S.H. and Michael’s Memory was held at the Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.
abc27.com
Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
peninsulachronicle.com
Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County
YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
abc27.com
New furniture store now open in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
WGAL
Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police provide trick or treat safety tips in fun video
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police created a fun and educational YouTube video to remind trick-or-treaters of ways that they can be safe this year while collecting their Halloween goodies. Here are some tips from the Harrisburg Police’s YouTube video to help trick-or-treaters stay safe:. Wear a...
'Time just slows down': A float down the Yellow Breeches provides chance to take in fall colors
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you’ve stepped outside over the past few weeks you know that fall foliage is in full swing, but sometimes it’s hard to take the time to fully appreciate those beautiful colors. A tour in Cumberland County is forcing you to slow down,...
Yorktowne Hotel prepared to open doors on Nov. 17
YORK, Pa. — The final details are being put together before the very anticipated re-opening of the Yorktowne Hotel which is set to open its doors on November 17. "We've been working on the final installations of furniture into the guest rooms, the floors in the Wellspan ballroom have been repaired and finished," said Keighla Fetty.
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
Lancaster County Restaurant Week to run through Oct. 29
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's Restaurant Week in Lancaster County!. This is the second year Discover Lancaster has teamed up with the Lancaster Farmland Trust to raise awareness about preserving farms and supporting the restaurant industry. The event will run now through Oct. 29. What began last year as...
abc27.com
Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
Yorkblog
Lincoln and the National Cemetery at Gettysburg
Dr. Bradley M. Gottfried and Linda I. Gottfried will be the featured speakers at the November 16, 2022, meeting of the York Civil War Round Table. They will present a program titled “Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg: The Story of the Creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.” The meeting is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market Street, York, Pennsylvania. All are welcome!
abc27.com
Harrisburg Panera Bread café temporarily closed
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation. “This café is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.
millersville.edu
“Those Known and Unknown to Us”
November is Native American Heritage Month, and in preparation, Millersville University is releasing a Land Acknowledgment statement. A Land Acknowledgment is a statement with the purpose of recognizing the indigenous people who lived on or near land currently owned by an institution, and in some cases were divested of their homelands. These statements are then shared in a variety of ways, whether they be spoken aloud before events, embedded on a plaque or added to an institution’s website.
Comments / 0