ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids

I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires

It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
WYOMING, MI
100.5 The River

The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan

When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
LUDINGTON, MI
100.5 The River

Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas

Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
WYOMING, MI
100.5 The River

Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy