Rebecca L. "Becky" Graham

Rebecca L. “Becky” Graham, age 81, of Shelby, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital Emergency Department. To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
Phillip M. Hergatt

Phillip M. Hergatt, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 22, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Edward Hergatt, Sr. and Laura (Donnely) Hergatt. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Hergatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
MANSFIELD, OH
Luamma June Squires

Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Inez Armstrong

Inez Armstrong, age 82, resident of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Willows of Willard. Born December 4, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky to George and Nettie (Ray) Montgomery, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. To plant a tree in memory of Inez...
SHELBY, OH
Darlene Swanger

Darlene Swanger, 86, of Mansfield passed away October 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Darlene was born October 27, 1935 in Mansfield to Louis and Vera Dillon Crooks. Darlene was a 1953 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked at General Motors for over 25 years. Darlene was a loyal friend and a great mom who loved traveling, playing cards and being outside, especially in her bare feet.
MANSFIELD, OH
Ronald Thomas Noel Jr.

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking.
SHELBY, OH
Laura Mae Woodrow

Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
GALION, OH
Beverly Joan Baker

Beverly Joan Baker of Mansfield entered the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was 67 years old. Born July 11, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Jean Deloris (Price)...
MANSFIELD, OH
Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29

MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
MANSFIELD, OH
Fugitives of the week identified for week of Oct. 25

MANSFIELD — Four men with ties to the Mansfield area are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
MANSFIELD, OH
Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals

WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Romanchuk praises investments in infrastructure & affordable housing in Richland County

COLUMBUS — State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) applauded Wednesday's announcement by The Ohio Department of Development of significant investments in housing and infrastructure across the state, including $700,000 for the city of Shelby to rehabilitate six owner-occupied homes, repair 10 owner-occupied homes, and will include a fair housing component.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

