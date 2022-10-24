Read full article on original website
6 FREE Gothic Fantasy Coloring Pages
These amazing Gothic designs are perfect for Halloween or those of us who love Gothic design all year round. Featuring scenes full of architecture, spiders, dragons, gargoyles and more these coloring pages are sure to get you in a spooky mood. There are 6 different pages to download, print and color and they are all FREE from Dover Publications.
Cats and Potions Halloween Card
These cute cats are in a tree ready to brew up some mischief this Halloween. Jessica used products from Lawn Fawn to create this wonderful card design. I love the big bright moon and the constellation pattern paper makes a beautiful quick and easy background for the scene!. Visit the...
How to Embroidery a Felt Holiday Camper Garland
This felt holiday camper garland from The Yellow Birdhouse is just about as cute as it gets. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of all of the materials that you are going to need. In addition it has downloadable templates for the camper. Make yours in all sorts of fun felt colors or make them all the same. The colors are totally up to you.
I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement
A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
The Home Accessory That HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Swears By
Sarah Baeumler has revealed the chic home accessory that anyone can incorporate into their interior. It's a classic but still very trendy.
I bought a FedEx van and turned it into my dream home – it even has two doors to keep me warm in the winter
WITH the cost of living rising and house prices being expensive, many people are seeking more alternatives homes to live in. And one person who certainly fits that bill is Jonathan Norris, who bought an old FedEx delivery van to turn into an epic home. The US-based former army vet...
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
Little Witches Halloween Cards
How cute are these tiny witches on these fun Halloween cards from Amy R.!? She used new stamps and dies from Mama Elephant to create her card designs. She used ink pads in Halloween colors to ink blend the backgrounds onto white sticker backed paper, removed the dies, stacked black cardstock behind to give them lots of depth and then adhered them back to the card front then added the little stamped witches.
How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s New Collection Can Update Your Space
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are known for designing homes on TV that are both stylish and practical. Now your IRL home can get the same pampering, seriously! The secret is in their signature furniture line. We love how every piece in Nate and Jeremiah’s new fall collection gives you...
How to Make a Pixelated Witch’s Hat Throw Pillow For Halloween
Calling all scrap quilters! This project is for you. Gather up all of your white, black and orange scraps and make this easy pixelated Witch’s Hat throw pillow. It comes to us from Create with Claudia. In the tutorial you will find a complete list of the supplies you...
Fast Company
Snap a photo of your living room, and InteriorAI will redesign it
It’s been six weeks since my husband and I crammed 40 moving boxes into our new apartment in Brooklyn—and not a single room looks finished. The problem is two-fold: we have an unusual layout that’s split across two floors, and too many ideas for how each room should be laid out. Can we squeeze in soft seating in the upstairs dining room and stick to watching TV in the downstairs living room? How do we maximize the small open kitchen without ripping everything out and starting anew? Can the home office fit my desk, my piano, and a convertible sofa -bed, and how should each of these be positioned without it looking like a giant version of that bowl of miscellaneous stuff we all have at home?
Starter Supplies for Beginner Quilters
Are you not sure what supplies you need to get started on your quilting journey? Do you need a gift for someone who want to begin quilting? The Confident Stitch has everything you need in this one kit. This handy kit includes Olfa tools. including a ruler, rotary cutter, replacement...
Elegant Pumpkins Halloween Card
If spooky or kooky isn’t your Halloween vibe than maybe these elegant pumpkins are more your style? Pam used layering stencils to ink blend blues and purples onto black cardstock and then heat embossed the pumpkin stamps in silver over top for a stunning design. Visit the Hero Arts...
Halloween Pumpkin Cross Stitch Pattern
We’re getting down to the wire on Halloween crafting, but this is a pretty quick one that you still have time to stitch. This jack o’lantern cross stitch pattern from Yarnspirations uses four colors of thread. it’s 60 by 59 stitches or about 4.25 inches square on 14 count fabric.
9 best bath mats that keep feet warm and cosy on chilly tile floors
While a lot of bathroom décor is fairly permanent – tiles, mirrors etc – bath mats are an accessory that allows you to switch things up and have a bit of fun. Of course, they’re practical too, providing a non-slip surface for when you get out of the bath or shower.There are almost endless amounts of bath mats out there to choose from. But what makes a good one? One that is plush, to keep your feet warm even on icy cold days when tiles can be very chilly. And one that is absorbent, to dry your feet and stop...
Coin Purse with a Zipper Front Pocket – Sewing Tutorial
If one zipper on a coin purse is good, two is even better! This little coin purse has one zipper across the top, and then another zipper on a small pocket on the front. Happiest Camper has a tutorial showing how to make this coin purse with a zipper front pocket. The front pocket is the perfect place to keep your change. There’s also a key ring so you can easily attach it to your keys.
I’ll Be Home for Christmas Throw Crochet Pattern
This Christmas afghan Crochet Pattern with red truck , is just in time for your to start getting into the festive spirit with your Christmas Crochet Projects. I don’t know though, are we getting tired of the Red truck themes?. This afghan is easier than it may look. It...
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
How to Needle Felt a Guinea Pig plus bonus techniques!
I just love a project with a bonus! For this one I’ve put together this great tutorial from Fit to Be Loved for making their cute guinea pig, and then an awesome video series they have produced for making long fur coats on animals. So you can really create a wonderful, fluffy guinea pig with these two complimentary teachings!
PopSugar
How to Style Your Home's Entryway Like a Pro
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The first place anyone sees in your home is the entryway. Depending on how...
