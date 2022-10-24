ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyyIs_0ikmlJrh00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website.

All lanes were temporarily blocked, 511nj.org said.

No serious injuries were reported, according to New Jersey State Police.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
MEDFORD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) –Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey

A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
NEW CASTLE, DE
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements

Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report

One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
BRICK, NJ
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
390K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy