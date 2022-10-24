Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website.

All lanes were temporarily blocked, 511nj.org said.

No serious injuries were reported, according to New Jersey State Police.

