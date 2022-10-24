ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group

The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Learn about Birmingham’s first startup house—a home for entrepreneurs

Imagine this. You’re an entrepreneur looking to start a business in Birmingham, but you’re not from here. You don’t know where to live and you’re worried about finding a new group of best pals. That’s where B.Home, Birmingham’s first startup house, steps in. Read on to learn all about this house that’s creating a fun community and a home sweet home for entrepreneurs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic returns to Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State University Hornets for the Magic City Classic this weekend. Ticket sales spread across 32 states, meaning people from all over the U.S. will be in town. The economic impact is expected to be $23 million for the city of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham invests big in improving early childhood literacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham took a major step forward on Tuesday to invest in the proper development of young people. Birmingham Talks is an organization founded in 2019 to make sure young children are ready for kindergarten by increasing the amount of conversation between kids and their parents. A small digital device actually helps count the number of words a child hears each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
