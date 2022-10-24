Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Bham Now
Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group
The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
Carraway Star development includes building new houses north of planned amphitheatre
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus includes single-family houses that will be built north of the abandoned medical center. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to rezone the area for single-family housing, clearing the way for houses to be built. The plan calls...
Bham Now
Learn about Birmingham’s first startup house—a home for entrepreneurs
Imagine this. You’re an entrepreneur looking to start a business in Birmingham, but you’re not from here. You don’t know where to live and you’re worried about finding a new group of best pals. That’s where B.Home, Birmingham’s first startup house, steps in. Read on to learn all about this house that’s creating a fun community and a home sweet home for entrepreneurs.
Bham Now
5 reasons living at Tower on Tenth will elevate your lifestyle + lease now for 2 months FREE
Have you heard the luxury apartment homes at Tower on Tenth are ready to lease? We got a sneak peek and are ready to fill you in on why you’ll be happy you chose Birmingham’s newest apartments are your new home, PLUS how you can get two months FREE! Check it out below.
wbrc.com
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic returns to Birmingham this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State University Hornets for the Magic City Classic this weekend. Ticket sales spread across 32 states, meaning people from all over the U.S. will be in town. The economic impact is expected to be $23 million for the city of Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
wvtm13.com
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham invests big in improving early childhood literacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham took a major step forward on Tuesday to invest in the proper development of young people. Birmingham Talks is an organization founded in 2019 to make sure young children are ready for kindergarten by increasing the amount of conversation between kids and their parents. A small digital device actually helps count the number of words a child hears each day.
Bham Now
Hoover Heights Climbing Center reopens + 4 new Birmingham businesses to get excited about
Birmingham, it’s time to climb to new heights and chow down on scrumptious bites. There are so many businesses coming to town and we’re sharing five spots we can’t wait to visit. Keep reading to learn all about these new businesses. 1. A-Train Station | West End.
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbrc.com
Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Jefferson County taking applications again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, is opening applications back up for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. The program took a pause, but has received extra funding and is back up and running. The program started back in...
WSFA
Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
