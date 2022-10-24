Read full article on original website
cw34.com
4 convictions, 7 acquittals for man behind crash that killed 4 people in a family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man responsible for the crash that killed four people in Delray Beach, more than four years ago, has now been convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide. Each is a second-degree felony. In April 2018, witnesses told police they saw 21-year-old Paul...
cw34.com
Crime Stopper tip leads to the arrest of child molestation suspect
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department the person of interest in a child molestation case has been found and arrested. According to investigators, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South US Highway 1. After officers received a helpful...
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
cw34.com
Police: Man in critical condition, attacked by 2 men with machete and baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is at St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition following an incident at a Publix on Wednesday night. Yellow and red tape surrounded the parking lot at a Publix off of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. According to an official with...
beckersspine.com
Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient
A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
cw34.com
Deputy mistakenly drew firearm instead of Taser in shooting, won't face charges
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The State Attorney's Office cleared a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy of criminal charges in a shooting, in which she admitted to drawing her firearm instead of a Taser. The shooting happened Sept. 6 on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce. Deputies...
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
cw34.com
Man accused of grabbing senior by the face, saying 'you ain't gonna use that phone today'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An older man approached a police officer who was patrolling Boynton Beach and said he was battered by Curtis Rolle, who was also arrested both before and after this incident. It was the late morning of Sept. 15 and the alleged victim lived with...
cw34.com
Fentanyl Fiasco: Treasure Coast sheriffs, police trying to crack down on drug epidemic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking has become an immense problem on the Treasure Coast, with overdoses and deaths becoming more and more frequent over the last few years. CBS12 News checked in with police at the county and municipal levels to see how they’re handling it....
cw34.com
So close: Killer clown murder case from 1990 delayed yet again, just a week before trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people around South Florida have heard this news before, but it’s not a joke. Quite the opposite. A murder trial more than 30 years in the making is about to start, and the killing was bizarre on its own. The person...
cw34.com
Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of vehicular homicide Tuesday.
cw34.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
cw34.com
Tossed snack at the cemetery led to this woman's 2nd domestic violence arrest in 7 months
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were called to a domestic disturbance at the Delray Beach Municipal Cemetery and it wasn't the first time the suspect was arrested. On Sunday, Sept. 25, an officer wrote about seeing a man sitting in the trunk of his vehicle and Sadakat Glemeau, who turned 44 since the incident, sitting in the passenger seat.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 24
Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
cw34.com
Man admits to using credit card he found 'because I am a thief,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A credit card that "must have fallen out of her bag" turned a woman into a crime victim. That card was used at a food and liquor store on President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach, and some other places. Police went there on...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
cw34.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
