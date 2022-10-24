ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Crime Stopper tip leads to the arrest of child molestation suspect

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department the person of interest in a child molestation case has been found and arrested. According to investigators, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South US Highway 1. After officers received a helpful...
FORT PIERCE, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient

A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
PALM BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

cw34.com

Thieves using t-shirts and hoodies to scam residents in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Okeechobee County were sent scam messages on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A text urging people to purchase an Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office t-shirt or hoodie with a link has been sent out. The sheriff's office advises people to not open the link because...
cw34.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 24

Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

