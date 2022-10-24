Read full article on original website
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
Nevada county begins conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada has started an unprecedented hand count of its midterm election ballots, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County got clearance from the state Supreme Court last week for the process to start Wednesday — with conditions that it take numerous steps to prevent early vote tallies in any race from being reported publicly. The secretary of state’s office was reviewing Nye County’s written proposal, which included scrapping plans to livestream the hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told reporters he was moving ahead with what he called a compliant hand-count process.
Most Haunted Places In Nevada: Silver State’s Dark History
Hidden behind the glittering Las Vegas lights lies a dark secret of murder, mystery and ghosts. Best known for being the “playground for adults,” Las Vegas history is a unique one that stems from the stories and activities of organized crime. Perfectly representing the “wild west,” interesting stories and tales clouds Las Vegas’ murky history.
